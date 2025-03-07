Where to find Poogie in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Poogies make a return in Monster Hunter Wilds, delighting fans with a neat side distraction on their journey to slay bigger and deadlier monsters and turn them into fashionable attire and cool weapons. However, Poogie will not be available right from the get-go at the first Base Camp, so players will have to progress through the story to encounter it.

This guide details everything to know about the Poogie and where to find it in the game. Read on for more details.

What does Poogie do in Monster Hunter Wilds, and where to find it?

Players will have to progress a bit through the plot to get to Suja Village(Image via Capcom)

Poogie is a cute pig with a green frog on its head. It has been a mainstay of Capcom's monster slaying franchise and even makes an appearance in the spin-off Monster Hunter Stories JRPG titles. To find it, players must progress to Chapter 3 after they reach the Suja, Peaks of Accord Campsite in Suja Village, and will first encounter it at the village entrance.

It can be seen around a couple of areas, depending on the time of day in Monster Hunter Wilds. This includes the southside of the camp around Vio during daytime, while at night, it travel to the north area to nap near the tent. Players can approach it and pet it, however, there is a little trick behind it.

To pet Poogie correctly, players must first interact with it and then press the interact button again when the exclamation appears. If done right, the pig may grant players items to use. Subsequent pets will not do anything, though players can arrive back in the area after a while to try again.

Note that if players fail the petting minigame, Poogie will get angry and headbutt the Hunter, causing them to fall. In past entries, players could also pick up the Poogie with them in the safe hubs, but unfortunately, that is no longer possible.

Monster Hunter Wilds is on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

