Where to find Prized Mushrooms in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise players, both new and experienced, have been tirelessly playing the new Sunbreak Expansion after the long wait. As seasoned veterans of the franchise would know, the series is infamous for containing tons of different resources and multiple ways to collect them. It goes without saying that some resources will understandably require much more effort to collect than others in the game.

One of the resources players may find themselves struggling to collect is the Prized Mushroom resource. Prized Mushrooms have many uses, so players should always keep a few on them at all times. However, this is hard to do if players do not know how to get their hands on this vital crafting resource. Here's a quick guide on how to stay stocked on Prized Mushrooms.

Foraging for Resources in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Imagery for the Jungle area in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (Image via Capcom)

A vast array of methods to collect different resources in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak makes the world much more immersive. In terms of resource collection, players can most often find hides and furs by carving monsters.

Rocks and minerals can be obtained from mining outcrops. Following this, players can collect plants and fungal resources by finding their respective clusters in the overworld. This is how players will be able to find Prized Mushrooms.

Monster Hunter Rise has a certain subset of resources that can be foraged from various points across the map. This can make farming for these types of resources easy as they do not require the player to have a plan before they take down a monster. These points have different rewards depending on the quest rank.

Players can begin their hunt for Prized Mushrooms in monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak by starting a quest for the Jungle area. It is worth mentioning that Prized Mushrooms can only be collected during Master rank quests. This means they cannot be found during low difficulty level quests, so players should prepare accordingly.

There are a total of eight points across the map where players can find these Prized Mushrooms. These points reside in zones six, seven, eight, nine, and ten. If players do not find enough Prized Mushrooms to suit their liking, they can leave the area and restart the quest to refresh the potential spawn points of the item.

Attempting a Master rank expedition can make collecting these resources much easier as the player will not have to worry about powerful monsters. Using these repeated methods can yield high amounts of Prized Mushrooms when needed. However, players should keep in mind that this item is only obtainable in the Jungle.

Given the multitude of crafting projects that require this resource, players may need to go out of their way to hunt for them at some point. This is especially true for players who avoid the Jungle area when looking to go out on hunts. Players who do not want to interact with monsters in the area can opt for expeditions instead.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far