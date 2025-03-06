Where to find Rime Beetle in Monster Hunter Wilds

As you start discovering the side quests in Monster Hunter Wilds, you will come across one called Samin’s Research Report. In this mission, you will be asked to find and collect Rime Beetles for Samin, who can be found at the camp in Windward Plains. This side quest will be the fourth part of the series of missions you receive in the quarrel between Samin and Dareel. So far, you must have already collected the Rufflizard, Dapperwing, and Tracktail Blizzard.

We cover everything you need to know about finding and capturing Rime Beetles in the latest Monster Hunter installment.

How to find and catch the Rime Beetle in Monster Hunter Wilds

Use your Capture Net (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Rime Beetles in Monster Hunter Wilds can be found wandering the Iceshard Cliffs and can be spotted collecting snowballs and rolling around in the snow. If you encounter these rare species in the wild, make icy Frostburst Slinger Ammo by collecting snowballs from them. To avoid aimlessly searching for the beetles, we have narrowed down their areas to make the process of locating them easier:

Area 2

Area 11

Area 13

Look at their exact spot by opening the map and using the Filter Icon menu. This will let you scroll through a list of icons depicting different points of interest on the map. Once you come across Rime Beetle on the list, you will be able to see its exact coordinates. Activate a waypoint to make your journey toward this creature easier to navigate.

Once you reach Iceshard Cliffs, equip the Capture Net from your item list and shoot it at the Rime Beetle to catch it. Gather as many of them as you want, but once you've collected the creature, return to the camp in Windward Plains and hand over Samin's Research Report. He will reward you with these items for capturing the Rime Beetlein Monster Hunter Wilds:

Mandragora x10 : Used to craft max potions and immunizers.

: Used to craft max potions and immunizers. Honey x5 : Can be combined with potions to create Mega Potion with increased potency.

: Can be combined with potions to create Mega Potion with increased potency. Guild Points x100

Increase in Hunter Rank (HR)

This concludes the guide to finding and capturing the Rime Beetle in Monster Hunter Wilds.

