Where to find Saltpeter in New World

The latest MMO on the market, New World, has a vast landscape filled with valuable resources.

Resources in New World can help to level up gathering, refining, and crafting skills. Finding certain resources can give players a major boost to their character and gear.

One such resource is Saltpeter. In New World, Saltpeter is gathered from Saltpeter Ore deposits found on the ground. Doing that will provide a raw resource useful in crafting.

Where is Saltpeter located in New World?

A player gathering Saltpeter. (Image via Amazon Games)

Aeternum is a huge location. The fictional island on which New World is set has a ton of Saltpeter Ore deposits sprinkled across it. Typically, players will find it in the caves of Monarch Bluffs and Windsward. Notably, Everfall does not have much to gather.

Here are some prominent locations to find Saltpeter in New World:

Bayhowl Burrow

Hurtfang Hole

Offal Grotto

Inkwell Cave

Dankfur Hollow

Scratchrock Burrow

These are all in the starting areas mentioned above. Players will have no issue finding Saltpeter Ore deposits. They must gather as much as possible, as it is vital for crafting a necessary element in New World.

What is Saltpeter used for?

A player shooting a musket. (Image via Amazon Games)

Saltpeter is one of the main ingredients for gunpowder. Each gunpowder recipe requires five Charcoal, two Flint, and one Saltpeter. For musket users, this resource will be their best friend.

Running out of gunpowder can be a frequent occurrence if players don't farm enough of the crafting ingredients. When looking to craft gunpowder, they'll need to head to a Workshop.

At the Workshop in New World, select the gunpowder recipe. With a click, players can craft gunpowder and replenish their reserves. They can repeat that process whenever they need more.

How to gather Saltpeter

Gathering is a simple mechanic in New World. It is a core gameplay element that allows players to obtain resources used for crafting. For Saltpeter, it is as easy as approaching a Saltpeter Ore deposit.

Saltpeter does not require a tool to gather like some other resources. It also does not require the player to have any Gathering skill whatsoever. All they need to do is walk up and press the Interact key.

