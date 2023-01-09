Where to find Shooting Stars in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Animal Crossing New Horizons has numerous cool environmental features on offer, from maintaining weather patterns of the users’ location to changing seasons. Additionally, several other rare phenomena take place on the island, such as spotting shooting stars.

Isabelle @animalcrossing [Life Advice] Ah, gazing up at the stars is one of life's true pleasures on a deserted island. If you're lucky enough to spot a shooting star, make a wish before it vanishes. I've heard that something good may happen if you do, yes, yes. [Life Advice] Ah, gazing up at the stars is one of life's true pleasures on a deserted island. If you're lucky enough to spot a shooting star, make a wish before it vanishes. I've heard that something good may happen if you do, yes, yes. https://t.co/FZLPGtvTeb

For that to happen, players have to gaze at the skies patiently. If lucky enough, players will soon spot a shooting star. Upon seeing one, players may wish to grant their islands some Star Fragments – a scarce crafting material in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Shooting Stars can be used to do all sorts of things in the game. So, here’s a complete guide on what needs to be done once you stumble across a shooting star.

Everything you need to know about spotting Shooting Stars and collecting Star Fragments in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Collect the scattered Star Fragments on your island after wishing upon shooting stars (Image via Nintendo)

The special phenomenon of shooting stars in Animal Crossing New Horizons lasts from 7 pm until 4 am. During this nine-hour window, hundreds of shooting stars will zip across the skies of your island.

Furthermore, villagers will also inform players when a meteor shower is about to happen. Follow these simple steps to see shooting stars:

Choose a cozy spot with a clear view of the skies on your island.

Be completely empty-handed and tilt the joystick to look up at the sky.

Patiently wait for shooting stars to arrive.

Upon seeing a shooting star, press the A button to make a wish.

Here’s the deal. The shooting stars in New Horizons come in waves, followed by large sections of lull moments in between. Do not get discouraged if you do not spot shooting stars upon gazing at the skies immediately.

Upon making a wish, your island will be blessed with Star Fragments, which will be scattered throughout the island. Collect them, as they are premium crafting materials.

What can be done with Fragments in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

Apart from being a rare occurrence in Animal Crossing New Horizons, spotting shooting stars and wishing upon them also grants players Star Fragments the next morning, which players need to collect like seashells scattered across the island.

Make sure to wish upon as many Shooting Stars as possible while you are at it. Star Fragments are a handy crafting material in the game. These uncommon crafting materials can be used to craft magic wands and other cool tools.

When players get to Celeste the Owl as a villager, she will give them a DIY recipe for making a magic wand. After collecting the DIY recipe, all players need to do is collect three Star Fragments to start crafting a magic wand.

The magic wand is an amazing tool that lets players change their clothes in New Horizons in an instant. There’s no limit to how many shooting stars you wish upon in a night. There are also no limits on how many Star Fragments that players can collect on their island. If that is not good enough, players can wish upon shooting stars even on their friend’s island. However, they can collect a limited number of 20 Star Fragments from their friend’s island.

Poll : 0 votes