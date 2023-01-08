Animal Crossing: New Horizons - How to get Star Fragments

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a game packed with activities, events, and trinkets to collect. Among the rarest items in the game are Star Fragments. Shooting stars that can be seen in the night sky are the source of these collectibles. Thus, fans of Animal Crossing: New Horizons must keep a keen eye on the sky after the sun goes down.

Star Fragments are not merely decorative trinkets, though. While they look pretty, these items can be used for crafting. There are three kinds of Star Fragments: Star Fragments, Large Star Fragments, and Zodiac Star Fragments. Here is how to get them.

Finding Star Fragments in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Dan's Nintendo Feed @TheNintendoFeed

#TomNook ’s Life Advice 12- In #AnimalCrossing : New Horizons, there’s a chance that you will spot a SHOOTING STAR! Make a wish, and something good will happen in game. What could that be? Animal Crossing: New Horizons for Nintendo Switch is AVAILABLE NOW! #TomNook’s Life Advice 12- In #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons, there’s a chance that you will spot a SHOOTING STAR! Make a wish, and something good will happen in game. What could that be? Animal Crossing: New Horizons for Nintendo Switch is AVAILABLE NOW! https://t.co/1uqjTDWDSR

You will have to keep an eye and ear out for shooting stars during nighttime. They make a faint sound before appearing that can be easily missed. You are thus advised to stay vigilant if you're hunting for Star Fragments. To make things easier, you can refer to the weather report to ascertain if there will be shooting stars in the night sky.

Alternatively, Isabelle will announce the chances of a meteor shower. This is a clear indication that shooting stars will appear. That said, some Animal Crossing: New Horizon players have observed them in the sky even though Isabelle didn't announce a meteor shower.

The first step to getting a Star Fragment is acquiring a shooting star. Once you spot one, you need to make sure you aren't holding any item in your hand. If you are, you must drop it. Next, you should look at the sky using the right joystick and press A to grab the shooting star. The in-game character will join hands and close their eyes to pray/make a wish. This indicates that you have acquired the shooting star.

After players grab the shooting star (Image via Nintendo)

You can repeat the process and wait for another shooting star and keep collecting them. You can make 20 wishes per day. The number of Star Fragments you'll get depends on the number of shooting stars you acquired. The day after you make the wishes, you must log into the game. Then, Star Fragments will appear on the beach based on the number of shooting stars you acquired.

The ideal place to look is on the sand right at the shore's edge, where water meets land. The fragments appear as yellow stars. Animal Crossing: New Horizons displays a cloud bubble over the in-game character denoting a Star Fragment has been found.

Star Fragment on the beach (Image via Nintendo)

After gathering several of these items, you can visit Celeste to get DIY recipes. This entity is an owl-like creature that appears in the game only after 7 pm. Aquarius urn, Aries rocking chair, Capricorn ornament, and several other items can be crafted using Celeste's DIY recipes associated.

The most unique tool, Magic Wand, requires Star Fragments. The item allows players to swap their outfits and costumes instantly. You can get it from Celeste.

There are several types of Magic Wands that can be crafted. Players must note the number of Star Fragments needed for each of them before starting the grind. Some wands also require a Large Star Fragment.

All types of Star Fragments can be acquired using the same method. It is just that Large or Zodiac ones are rarer.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a dynamic world that keeps getting updated with interesting changes. This is why the game has managed to do so well for so long. It has always had a considerable number of concurrent gamers, and Nintendo is often eager to update the title's content to retain its playerbase.

Poll : 0 votes