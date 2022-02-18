Will dropped items disappear in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons offers players a wide variety of items that they can use in the game. Obviously, this has led to most New Horizons players being guilty of hoarding unnecessary items in the game. Naturally, their inventory gets full after some time and they are forced to get rid of some of these items to make space for newer useful ones.

Now, to remove items from their inventory, players often drop unnecessary items on their island grounds. But a commonly asked question is: what happens to these dropped items?

Here is what happens to dropped items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Dropped items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons do not disappear

Players often drop items on the ground in Animal Crossing: New Horizons to make space for newer items in their inventory. However, many wonder what actually happens to these dropped items and if they disappear from the island over time.

Interestingly, dropped items do not disappear from the island in New Horizons. Instead, they remain in the exact location where they were dropped until the player or any of their visitors pick them up. These dropped items can even remain dropped for extended periods of time until they are removed by the player themselves or visitors.

This is why dropping items is an easy alternative to going back to a player's house to clear up their inventory. However, players must obviously make sure to keep track of items being dropped to know where they are. Furthermore, items dropped at random locations can make a player's island look rather untidy and clumsy, leading to a negative impact on their island rating.

Therefore, while players can drop items on their island grounds without worrying about the items disappearing, they must also ensure that they eventually pick them up and store them appropriately. This will help players to keep track of the items they own, as well as ensure that their island is clean and tidy without any litter.

