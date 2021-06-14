Animal Crossing: New Horizons players need to quash these bothersome habits

Ever since the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons in 2020, the title has seen an unexpected amount of user growth, even among celebrities such as Brie Larson.

The title is a life-simulation game, in all senses of the term. So much so that players have also begun inculcating their real-life bad habits into the game. This article dives into some of the most annoying habits that Animal Crossing New Horizons players are guilty of.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons should shed these habits

Hoarding craftable items

Just like in real life, Animal Crossing: New Horizons players tend to collect and store a lot of items that they think they might need to craft something in the future. However, they never end up using all of those items to craft things and ultimately just hoard the items unnecessarily.

Hoarding is not just limited to rare items. Players often end up accumulating mundane items just for the sake of it. This problem seems to have become more prominent since Nintendo introduced the feature of extra storage.

While it might be harmless to store unnecessary items, it might also help players stay organized if they do a weekly cleaning of their storage spaces and get rid of things they will not need.

Also Read: How to get blue roses in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Buying too many clothes

Excessive shopping is something most people are guilty of in actual life. However, this problem seems to have found its way into Animal Crossing islands.

Players hoard way too many clothing items in their wardrobe, a lot more than they need. Like craftable items, it can prove helpful if players simply get rid of the clothing items they know they will not need anymore.

Players' inventory in Animal Crossing (Image via Animal Crossing World)

Time Travel

Time travel is one of the coolest features that Nintendo introduced. The problem with this seemingly harmless feature is that players get too addicted to it. They spend most of their time within the game traveling back and forth in time. So naturally, they do not get to enjoy the actual game. Like everything else, this feature, too, is quite useful if exercised in control.

Also Read: Animal Crossing: How to reset saved data in New Horizons to start from scratch

Planting excessive flowers

Flowers are the most commonly used decorative items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and rightfully so. They can singlehandedly improve the island's appearance massively. Unfortunately, players tend to go overboard with it.

Flower fields in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via SuperParent)

Sometimes, islands will be covered in flower fields, which may look quite overwhelming. Instead, players can get rid of the excess flowers and use that space for something else, which might also enhance the appearance of their Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands.

Being fickle-minded about villagers

One of the most attractive features about Animal Crossing: New Horizons is that players can select the villagers they want to keep on their islands. Naturally, players go to great lengths to carefully choose the villagers they want on their islands. However, most times, once the villager is present on the island, players have moved on to wanting a different villager.

Acquiring villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons takes up a considerable amount of time, so when players cannot decide who they want on their island, it seems like a huge waste of time. Therefore, it is better to take time and decide which villagers players want on their islands before setting out to acquire them.

While all these habits are relatively harmless, they blemish the gameplay unique to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and can easily be avoided.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Also Read: Animal Crossing: Reasons update 1.10 was a massive letdown

Edited by Srijan Sen