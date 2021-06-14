How to get blue roses in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Tired of growing regular roses in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Players can grow blue roses in Animal Crossing by cross-breeding various types of roses and make their island stand out from the rest. Note that this is a process that can get a little tedious and will involve a series of trials and errors, so players need to be patient with the results.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons offers a soothing getaway from the rigors of daily life through its simple and relaxing gameplay. This minimalist life simulator creates a wholesome sense of community life, which was why it rose to huge popularity during last year's global pandemic situation.

The game offers players various options to make their in-game domicile as beautiful as possible, gardening being one of them. However, getting blue roses to decorate the island is quite a tricky task. However, once players get the hang of it, it is quite interesting.

How to grow blue roses in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

In order to grow blue roses, players will have to start with growing purple roses first. To do this, they will need to buy red, white, and yellow rose seeds from Nook's Cranny.

Note that the best results in cross-breeding can be achieved only through store-bought seeds rather than natural ones. However, if the player's island does not grow roses or a specific color of roses, they will not find the assorted seeds.

To breed purple roses, players need to plant white roses in a diagonal pattern with one space left between them for the purple roses to grow. Now, this might lead to the growth of by-products in the form of flawed roses, which the player should weed out as soon as possible.

Once players have pure purple roses, they need to breed them in order to grow pink roses. Now, here is where the yellow roses come into play. Breeding these newly formed pink roses with yellow roses will spawn hybrid red roses, which are basically the penultimate form of the desired flower.

Breeding two of these hybrid red roses will finally give rise to the blue roses that players desire, making their island all the more beautiful. Throughout the process, it is important to remember to water the plants daily and be patient with the results.

Happy gardening!

