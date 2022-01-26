How to get rid of unwanted items fast in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Nintendo released the 2.0 update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons and introduced a lot of new items in the game with it. Naturally, this did not help the hoarding habits that most New Horizons players are guilty of.

However, luckily for them, there are several ways in which players can get rid of items they had once hoarded that they do not need anymore.

Here are some ways players can get rid of unwanted items from their inventory in New Horizons.

Getting rid of unwanted items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is quite simple

While it might sound like getting rid of things in Animal Crossing is quite tedious, it is pretty simple. There are two primary ways players can get rid of unwanted items in the game.

1) Selling them at Nook's Cranny

Timmy and Tommy Nook can prove to be quite helpful when it comes to disposing of unwanted items from a player's inventory, and they can even help them make some money from them.

Players have to dispose of their items in a dropbox outside Nook's Cranny, after which Timmy and Tommy will offer them a reasonable price for the same.

Although players previously had to go back to their island homes to access home storage, the 2.0 update introduced the Storage Shed, which can be placed anywhere on the island. Therefore, players will not even have to go back to their island homes to get the unwanted items they want to dispose of.

2) Trash can

The trash can is also a valuable item that players can use in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. They can use this feature to dispose of their unwanted items if they do not care about earning Bells from Nook's Cranny.

However, players must be careful about their decision since the items they dispose of using the trash can are deleted completely.

Disposing of items in New Horizons is not very hard if players know how to do it. Therefore, players can continue to clear off space for the many new things Nintendo has introduced with the final major update for the game.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar