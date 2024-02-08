Where to find Shroud Sacks in Enshrouded

Shroud Sacks in Enshrouded are rare resources that cannot be crafted. The game has plenty of collectible resources on offer. While some, such as Wood or Bones, are easy to gather and can be crafted, others, like Shroud Sacks, are challenging to obtain. Moreover, there are no in-game manuals that instruct you on how to acquire them.

This guide lists two types of enemies in Enshrouded that you have to take down to get Shroud Sacks.

Shroud Sacks in Enshrouded: Where to find them and how to tackle the enemies that drop them

Shroud Sacks in Enshrouded are located in deeply Shrouded areas. Two enemy types seem to drop the resource in the game:

Giant Blue Flower Enemies

Red Four-Legged Mushroom Enemies

The Giant Blue Flower appears in a number of spots. However, the easiest way to spot it is to head towards the region near Lone Thistle. This is the place where you take part in the The Alchemist’s Mortar Quest.

Next to the Alchemist Tower, you’ll come across the Blue Flower. You’ll also encounter it at Revelwood Ancient Spire and the Nomad Highlands.

The Blue Flowers are hard to spot in the beginning, and they seem harmless from a distance. Upon close contact, however, they will bloom and attack you. These creatures shoot projectiles that can hurt a lot upon impact.

So, it is advisable to dodge the initial attack and close the gap with a melee weapon. Make sure to have your Flame Alter at level three to stay alive in the heavily shrouded areas in Enshrouded.

The Red Four-Legged Mushroom, on the other hand, will charge at you immediately upon contact. It will then start releasing toxic fumes. It is advisable to keep as much distance as possible and shoot it down with a ranged weapon.

The Red Four-Legged Mushroom is rarer than the Blue Flower. It mostly spawns near Nomad Highlands, but some players have also spotted it in Umber Hollow.

What are the uses of Shroud Sacks in Enshrouded?

Shroud Sacks strengthen your Fire Alters (Image via YouTube/ the bee side)

Shroud Sacks play a critical role in recipes found in the later stages of Enshrouded.

Having Shroud Sacks also strengthens your Fire Alter. Strengthening the Fire Alter is important, as it allows you to build more home bases.

