Where to find Speartuna Fin in Monster Hunter Wilds

Getting a Speartuna Fin in Monster Hunter Wilds is all about knowing where to fish and having the right bait. This material comes from the Speartuna, a large fish found in the Scarlet Forest. Unlike common fish, Speartuna is a seasonal catch, meaning you won’t find it unless the conditions are just right.

The Speartuna Fin is mainly used for crafting and upgrading specific weapons, making it a valuable resource for hunters looking to enhance their arsenal. Since fishing in Monster Hunter Wilds isn’t as simple as casting a line anywhere, knowing the best location, season, and bait will save you a lot of time.

Location for Speartuna Fin in Monster Hunter Wilds

You need to catch a Speartuna to obtain a Speartuna Fin in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

To get a Speartuna Fin, you need to catch a Speartuna during the right season in a specific location. Unlike some rare fish that appear only at night or under certain weather conditions, the Speartuna is a seasonal fish, meaning it only spawns during the Fallow Season.

Location: Area 17, Scarlet Forest (Large Lake Reservoir)

Area 17, Scarlet Forest (Large Lake Reservoir) Seasonal requirement: Fallow Season (Speartuna does not spawn outside this season)

Fallow Season (Speartuna does not spawn outside this season) Size: Large, making it easy to spot in the water

How to catch Speartuna efficiently

Once you’re in the right location during the Fallow Season, catching a Speartuna requires the Tuff Joint Bait. This bait is specifically designed to attract larger aquatic creatures, making it the best option for securing a Speartuna Fin.

Best bait: Tuff Joint Bait

Tuff Joint Bait How to get it: Reward from completing The Catch of a Lifetime side quest (fourth fishing quest) from Kanya at the Scarlet Forest Base Camp

Fishing mechanics for Speartuna

Catching Speartuna is not all about throwing in some bait and waiting around. Since it's a Whopper Fish, you will have to finish a fishing minigame.

The gist of it is to handle the tension on your fishing line — pull too much, and the line breaks, but if you don't tug sufficiently, the fish gets away.

Minigame strategy: Do not strain the line too much so that it breaks.

Do not strain the line too much so that it breaks. Difficulty: A bit tricky but doable with patience.

Uses of Speartuna Fin in Monster Hunter Wilds

The Speartuna Fin in Monster Hunter Wilds is primarily used for forging and upgrading weapons, specifically ice-based ones. If you’re looking to build a weapon with frost damage, this is an essential material.

Weapons crafted with Speartuna Fin:

Frozen Speartuna I

Frozen Speartuna II

Freezer Speartuna

Should you sell Speartuna Fin?

While you can sell the Speartuna Fin for 200 Zenny, it’s not the best use of the material. Since it’s needed for weapon upgrades, selling it isn’t recommended unless you have extras.

Sell price: 200 Zenny

Recommended use: Crafting rather than selling

