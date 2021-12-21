Where to find star shaped gem in Genshin Impact

In the final expansion to Inazuma, Tsurumi Island, Genshin Impact players can unlock treasure by collecting Star-Shaped Gems.

Three Star-Shaped Gems are scattered throughout the Shirikoro Peak underground in Tsurumi Island. When these gems are collected and inserted into certain murals, a treasure chest spawns.

To find the gems, Genshin Impact players only need the Peculiar Pinion gadget from the "Octave of the Maushiro" quest.

Star-Shaped Gem locations in Genshin Impact

Location 1

First Star-Shaped Gem map location (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players can find the first Star-Shaped Gem behind a wall painted with a Thunderbird mural. Upon entering the Shirikoro Peak underground, this wall is just to the right before the round doorway.

Gamers should use the Peculiar Pinion in front of the mural, thereby breaking down the wall and revealing a room. A chest is in this room, with one Star-Shaped Gem inside it.

Location 2

Second Star-Shaped Gem map location (Image via Genshin Impact)

The second Star-Shaped Gem is fairly close to the first. There's another Thunderbird mural in the area before the round doorway, which can be unlocked yet again with the Peculiar Pinion.

A chest may be found behind this mural, containing the second Star-Shaped Gem. After collecting this Star-Shaped Gem, Genshin Impact players will encounter a Ruin enemy.

Location 3

Third Star-Shaped Gem map location (Image via Genshin Impact)

The third and final Star-Shaped Gem is, predictably, behind another Thunderbird mural. Genshin Impact players may come across a downward staircase in the underground area. At the bottom of the stairs is a wall with the same mural painted on it.

After using the Peculiar Pinion, players should go through the now-revealed passageway and slither through a hole in the ceiling. The chest up here will contain the last Star-Shaped Gem.

Genshin Impact players can use the three Star-Shaped Gems to unlock an Exquisite Chest. Past the round doorway, a room may be found that has three murals. Players should place one gem in each mural to unlock the chest.

Upon completing this adventure, three Electro Seelie will appear in the room with three murals. Then, they will all fly to different locations in Inazuma. Genshin Impact players should find and follow these Seelie at these locations:

Mt. Kanna

A ledge in east Shirikor Peak

A mountain in east Tsurumi

Also Read Article Continues below

After following all the Seelie to the same location, players will unlock a Luxurious Chest to end the journey.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul