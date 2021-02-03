Where to find Star Wars’ Kit's Cantina Fortnite location Season 5

The Kit's Cantina Fortnite location is hidden, but it can be found in the new update.

Players won't be able to find the Kit's Cantina Fortnite location just by looking on the map. The Kit's Cantina Fortnite location is right in the center of the map, where the desert is.

Image via Epic Games

It is the southwestern part of the desert. Players will know that they are close to Kit's Cantina Fortnite location when they see the stormtrooper helmets on spikes outside.

Once found, this is a nice location to look around in. Players can activate music by interacting with a musical instrument behind the storeroom. This will bring the original movie's music and ambiance.

This is not a safe area to stay in, however, because it will definitely be popular. More players will want to visit this location and an added danger has been placed nearby. Now, The Mandalorian spawns at this location, which makes defeating him a requirement to access the Kit's Cantina Fortnite location.

With each new addition, Fortnite is pushing more Star Wars content than it is hunters. Many players thought that this update would add a new hunter, because Fortnite has been teasing hunters for some time.

💘what is everyone most excited for when it comes to Valentine's Day and Fortnite?💝💕💓❤️❣️💖💞💗 pic.twitter.com/vwHJE5Tn1P — zel ツ🧩 (@ohsozealous) January 28, 2021

Instead, players will be able to buy Valentine's Day themed skins and bundles, as is the case with every Valentine's Day.

[THREAD] #Fortnite v15.30 Map Changes: 🗺️📍

• Kit's Cantina has been added from the Star Wars universe to the top of the hill South West of Butter Barn. pic.twitter.com/WcipDelN56 — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) February 2, 2021

Whether more will come from the Kit's Cantina Fortnite Location, like Jedi or Boba Fett, is a question that only time can answer.

Kit's Cantina Fortnite Location is a big addition to this season's mix

This season has become known for the hunters it has brought. With the addition of the Kit's Cantina Fortnite location and the Mando's Bounty Limited Time Mode, Fortnite is pushing Star Wars.

The Mando's Bounty LTM will feature a new umbrella to unlock! #Fortnite



(via @ShiinaBR) pic.twitter.com/tivVcANqsp — Fortnite News (@FortniteBR) February 2, 2021

The season is starting to feel more and more Star Wars-centered and that is making a lot of players happy. Many are assuming that the location will bring in other additions to the season, all of which are hence expected to be related to Star Wars.

