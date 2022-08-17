Where to find a Unicorn Power Core in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy offers players a wide variety of mounts that can be used to traverse the game's vast open world.

One such mount is called Monocross, a mechanical unicorn for players to ride. This mount must be assembled using various parts, one of which is known as a Unicorn Core.

The method of acquiring this core is a bit unconventional, so players may be curious as to how to obtain it.

Acquiring a Unicorn Core for Monocross in Tower of Fantasy requires a bit of cooking knowledge

Oddly enough, acquiring a Unicorn Core in Tower of Fantasy will require a little cooking knowledge. This may seem unusual, but the cooking recipe that players need to create isn't too difficult to pull off. Afterwards, all that's required is a quick conversation and a run to a few sets of coordinates on the world map. Doing so should lead to a player acquiring the core quickly and effectively without much hassle at all.

Once that has been accomplished, players will only need the Unicorn Head, Bionic Frame, and Unicorn Cyberlimbs to complete the Monocross mount.

Steps to acquire the Unicorn Core in Tower of Fantasy

Begin by cooking a Fiddlehead Pie, which can be made from two Fiddleheads and brown rice. Players can get the recipe either via vendor purchase or through the use of the Cooker. Once players have their Fiddlehead Pie, head to the coordinates 287, 280. There should be some Shiny Residue in the area. Specifically, the residue should be located in the Miner's Camp near the ore covered by a force field. Players will want to collect this residue and head to the next set of coordinates. The next set of coordinates that players need to reach is 449, 280. This should be Area 4 of Goldrush Mountain. Speak to an NPC named Stoker and hand over the pie and residue to him. In return, Stoker will provide you with an Ore Extract. Return to 287, 280 at the Miner's Camp. Players should find an energy conversion device they'll need to configure. Observant players may have noticed that the solution for solving this puzzle was written on a wall near Stoker. Players will need to enter three numbers to configure the device in the order Right (#3), Middle (#1), and Left (#2).

If ordered correctly, the conversion device will destroy the ores and present players with the Unicorn Power Core.

With the core in hand, players can head out to retrieve the rest of the parts for the Monocross mount. Overall, collecting these parts shouldn't be too difficult, as players spend most of their time in transit from place to place as opposed to clearing difficult hurdles or completing complex objectives.

