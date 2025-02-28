Where to find Vespoid Shells in Monster Hunter Wilds

If you’re aiming to craft or upgrade gear in Monster Hunter Wilds, you’ll likely need Vespoid Shells. These crafting materials come from Vespoids, pesky insect-like monsters that can paralyze you if you’re not careful. Whether you’re eyeing the Sonic Horn 1 or other items in the Vespoid Tree at Gemma’s Blacksmith shop, you can save a lot of time and effort if you know where to find Vespoid Shells.

Here's how to locate V Shells in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Best locations to find Vespoids in Monster Hunter Wilds

Neopteron Vespoid in MH Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Vespoids are most easily found in the Scarlet Forest, especially in Area 6 and Area 8. To find them, pull out your map and search for the little purple dots, which represent nearby monsters. Highlight a Vespoid using the right stick, and your mount will take you right to them.

These insects like to hover near trees and open areas, so they are easy to see but occasionally difficult to hit. Although not hostile, they will strike back if you attack them first.

How to collect Vespoid Shells without breaking them

The most important thing when farming Vespoid Shells is to kill Vespoids without breaking their bodies. If you use high-damage weapons, they can shatter, leaving nothing behind to carve. To maximize your chances of getting Vespoid Shells, use the following methods:

Throwing knives : These are perfect for knocking Vespoids out of the air without obliterating them. Just aim and throw to bring them down intact.

: These are perfect for knocking Vespoids out of the air without obliterating them. Just aim and throw to bring them down intact. Slinger ammo or stones : These work similarly to throwing knives and are great if you’re running low on other tools. They deal just enough damage to defeat Vespoids without shattering them.

: These work similarly to throwing knives and are great if you’re running low on other tools. They deal just enough damage to defeat Vespoids without shattering them. Light attacks with precise weapons: Weapons like Dual Blades allow for more controlled, lighter hits that preserve the Vespoid’s body for carving.

Efficient farming with Low Rank investigation quests

Check out the Low Rank materials (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

If you want to fasten the pace, complete Low Rank Vespoid Investigation quests in Rotten Vale. They focus solely on Vespoid hunting, which increases your drop rate for V Shells. It's a wonderful substitute if you can't handle the wild farming, as it moves too slowly or unevenly.

Why farm Vespoid Shells in Monster Hunter Wilds?

V Shells are necessary to craft and improve equipment in the Vespoid Tree at the Blacksmith. Whether you are crafting the Sonic Horn 1 or other items, a solid inventory of these shells will prove time- and effort-saving in the long run. And with the knowledge of where and how to farm them effectively, your gameplay will become much smoother.

