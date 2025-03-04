Where to find Wylk Pebble in Monster Hunter Wilds

One of the most anticipated games of this year, Monster Hunter Wilds, is finally out, and players have already started exploring the game's vast open world. During exploration, gamers will often come across resources that can be used to craft or upgrade various items in the game. While some of these crafting materials are easy to find, others can be difficult to locate.

Ad

Wylk Pebble falls on the easier side of things, as it can be acquired with little to no effort. However, players who don't know where to search for it might struggle a bit. This article will cover everything to know about obtaining Wylk Pebble in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to acquire and use Wylk Pebble in Monster Hunter Wilds

Gemma can guide you about weapons upgrades (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

Most resources in the game are inside Mining Outcrops found unevenly spread in every biome. These crafting materials have special spawn places, and that same concept applies to Wylk Pebble too. This material has a high chance of spawning inside the Mining Outcrops in the following regions:

Ad

Trending

Windward Plains

Ruins of Wyveria

Oilwell Basin

According to the information provided by the game about the Wylk Pebble, this material is a stone containing an immense amount of energy and is usually used as fuel to ignite things. It is categorized as a special item, meaning you can trade it with characters across the map or sell it to earn 100z.

Another use of Wylk Pebble comes in the form of Guild Points, which you can earn by gathering this resource from various Mining Outcrops. This crafting material also comes in handy when you want to build a new arsenal for Palico or enhance the capabilities of your weapons and armor.

This will aid you during your playthrough, as you will be appropriately leveled for any kind of challenge you face while taking down monsters in the open world of Monster Hunter Wilds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Review if you are wondering whether the game is worth it.