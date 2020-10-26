In Free Fire, there are several in-game currencies that the players can use to purchase a wide variety of items, one of them being diamonds. Users can utilize them to procure numerous exclusive entities like the Elite Pass, characters, and more.

Diamonds aren’t free of cost, and the players would have to pay from their pockets to attain them. Many players wish to top-up diamonds directly from Garena and hence, look for ways to do so.

Therefore, in this article, we provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to purchase diamonds from Garena in October 2020.

Where is the Free Fire top-up center? How to purchase diamonds from Garena in October 2020

Top-up center in Free Fire

The players can access the in-game top-up center by clicking on the ‘Diamond’ icon present on the top of the screen. Here are the steps to purchase diamonds in Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: Open the in-game top-up center by clicking on the ‘Diamond’ icon.

Step 2: A wide variety of top-ups would appear on the screen.

Step 3: Select the required number of diamonds to buyand press the button below it.

Step 4: After making a successful payment, the currency will be added to your account.

Free Fire generally runs various offers for the players. Currently, one can obtain the Joseph character on the first purchase. Following are the cost of each top-up:

INR 80 – 100 Diamonds

INR 250 – 310 Diamonds

INR 400 – 520 Diamonds

INR 800 – 1060 Diamonds

INR 1600 – 2180 Diamonds

INR 4000 – 5600 Diamonds

With the on-going Booyah Day celebrations in Free Fire, there are some other top-up rewards as well. Players will get the Booyah Hunter Backpack for topping up 100 Diamonds and Gloo Wall – Booyah Day for purchasing 500 Diamonds.

Apart from the in-game top-up, the players can also use websites like Codashop and Games Kharido to buy Diamonds.

