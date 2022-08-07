Where to get Gabumon in Digimon Survive

Players can befriend an assortment of Digimon and add them to their team in Digimon Survive.

Fans of the original anime will be excited to know that one of those recruitable Digimon is Gabumon; one of the very first creatures seen in the Digimon Adventure anime.

Like almost every other creature in the game, players will have to find it and battle it to befriend it. During the battle, they will have to strike up a conversation and get on its good side for it to tag along during the rest of Digimon Survive.

How to find Gabumon in Digimon Survive

Players will need a bit of luck to find Gabumon (Image via Bandai Namco)

Gabumon is a strange lizard/wolf-like monster that has the skills to improve any team. Players should make it a priority to find one and add it to their crew for future battles and narrative direction.

While Gabumon will join the team as a partner later in the game, players can get their hands on one much earlier. Here is how to find it:

Explore any area in Digimon Survive.

Pull out the phone.

Scan the area with the phone's camera.

If a distortion is spotted, interact with it to receive an item or come face-to-face with a Shadowy Figure.

Fight the Shadowy Figure if it appears, as it will lead to a battle with one of several Digimon.

Gabumon has a chance of being one of those that make an appearance.

Gabumon shows up frequently past Part 4 of the campaign and will have the potential to be a Shadowy Figure from there on out. It is a rare spawn in a randomized feature, however, so keep that in mind.

How to befriend Gabumon in Digimon Survive

Befriending Gabumon isn't a guarantee (Image via Bandai Namco)

After encountering Gabumon as a Shadowy Figure, players will have to talk with it to recruit it to the team. This can be tricky as it is never guaranteed, but here are the questions and answers required to have a shot at it:

Q: I bet you’ve got some secrets, huh? Go on, tell me one! I dare you!

A: I have nothing to hide.

Q: Who do you think is worse? The deceiver or the deceived?

A: The deceiver, duh!

Q: You sure like to puff out your chest around a weak monster like myself.

A: Strength's irrelevant.

Q: You may think of those around you as friends, but perhaps you’re actually alone?

A: Do you have friends?

Q: Trying to pick a fight with a peace-lover like me… You humans sure are cruel.

A: I love peace myself.

Q: What do you think decides what is right or wrong?

A: Reality itself.

Select the right answer after the question above it when choosing the Talk option in the fight menu. This will see the player try to coerce Gabumon into becoming friendly and joining the squad.

When the conversation is labeled a success, players can choose to get some free items or befriend Gabumon. Befriending it in Digimon Survive is up to a roll at this point and a failed attempt will see it become enraged in battle.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far