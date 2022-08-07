Where to get Tentomon in Digimon Survive

Tentomon is a metallic ladybug-like Digimon that can be recruited to the party in Digimon Survive.

Fans of the franchise get to see and utilize some of the original Digimon found in the anime, with Tentomon being one of them. This intellectual creature is a valuable asset to anyone pushing through the campaign.

Many Digimon require players to find them in the wild and befriend them through conversation in order to be added to the team. However, Tentomon is a little different and will join the team with gratitude when saved from an injury.

How to find Tentomon in Digimon Survive

Tentomon can be saved in Digimon Survive (Image via Bandai Namco)

The first thing players need to do is play the main story until Part 7. This is where Tentomon becomes available to recruit. He can't be fought in battle and negotiated with like others, and doesn't join as a partner Digimon.

Hence, players must follow these steps to find Tentomon and add him to the party:

Be in the Free Action mode.

Head to the Shrine.

There, interact with any of the clusters of flowers to the left.

The party will notice something odd and Agumon will suggest using the phone's camera.

Take out the phone and use the camera with the right trigger.

Scan and interact with the flowers once more.

An injured Tentomon will be found among the bed of lowers.

A short conversation will occur and players must use "Come with us?" choice for the correct final response.

Tentomon will acknowledge the party as non-threatening and will join them for the rest of the adventure.

Since the Shrine becomes inaccessible later on in Part 7, players should go to it as soon as they reach that part in the campaign. If they don't, they'll miss this easy opportunity to add Tentomon to the team.

Are there any other ways to get Tentomon in Digimon Survive?

A look at Tentomon's description page in Digimon Survive (Image via Bandai Namco)

Players can add Tentomon with another method, but it is nowhere near a guarantee. It can be encountered during Shadow Battles, which are triggered during the Exploration Phase.

Here's how to start a Shadow Battle:

During the Exploration Phase, explore any area.

Scan it with the phone's camera.

If a small distortion is spotted, choose to interact with it.

Players may receive a free item from the distortion or a Shadowy Figure may appear.

Select to battle the Shadowy Figure and a random Digimon will appear to fight.

Tentomon is considered a rare Shadow Battles spawn, so keep fighting Shadowy Figures until one appears.

During the battle, go with the Talk option to begin the attempt at befriending Tentomon.

After answering the questions successfully, players can request an item from Tentomon or try to befriend it. Befriending it has a decent chance of failing and if that happens, Tentomon will become enraged and attack relentlessly.

There is a lot of luck involved in doing it this way, so Digimon Survive players should stick with finding the injured one during Part 7. There's hardly any work needed compared to the Shadow Battles method.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far