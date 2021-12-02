Where is the Jade Statue in Forza Horizon 5?

One of the biggest selling points of Forza Horizon 5 has been its open-world, which is littered with events that do not always entail racing. These little quests, finds, and objectives keep things fresh while forever engaging the players with different parts of the map.

Expeditions in Forza Horizon 5 are a neat little tie-up to the game's integral story mode. There are in total five Expeditions to take care of and they open up various new events in different parts of the map for the players to participate in.

This article talks about the Tulum Expedition and where to find the Jade Statue to complete it.

Where to find the Jade Statue in Forza Horizon 5

In the Tulum Expedition, players are required to explore Tulum and its ruins while completing a set list of objectives. One of the objectives that has been causing players trouble is to find and photograph the Jade Statue.

Forza Horizon @ForzaHorizon While you fly high above in this Pitts Special, imagine all the incredible racing action you could get up to in and around Tulum. #FlyingwithForza While you fly high above in this Pitts Special, imagine all the incredible racing action you could get up to in and around Tulum. #FlyingwithForza https://t.co/9XrisCiPSg

Once the Tulum Expedition has begun, the players will be on a long ride to Tulum. On the way, they will make a stop at Ek'Balam. Here, the players have the choice to either go to Ramiro on the outskirts or explore the ruins to complete optional objectives.

Doing the latter earns the player extra accolade points and achievements.

The Tulum Expedition site on the map (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

Although the ruins are visually gorgeous in the game, they can be a little bit of a maze for the players to navigate in. The Jade Statue that the elective objective requires is to the northwest of the searchable area.

Location of the Jade Statue (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

The Jade Statue (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

It is a distinct statue supported upright by wooden poles near a large structure. To complete the objective, players have to pull up their camera in Forza Horizon 5 and snap a photo of the artifact.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

These unique landscapes and experiences are the reason that Forza Horizon 5 has received positive reviews from both critics and players alike. More and more players keep joining in to burst across the expanse of Mexico in their choice of vehicle.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha