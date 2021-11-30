Where are the solar panels in Forza Horizon 5 

Forza Horizon 5 provides players with a huge map to roam around in, peppered with highly desirable vehicles. With dynamic weather and gorgeous graphics, the game world is littered with interactive quests and barn finds to keep players engaged.

Presently, solar panels all over the Forza Horizon 5 map are facing a harrowing time due to players looking to smash them with their cars! This article discusses where players can find enough solar panels to complete their daily Forzathon challenge.

Where to smash solar panels in Forza Horizon 5 to complete daily Forzathon challenge?

The "Shocking" Forzathon Challenge of Series 1 requires players to smash through 20 solar panels within 30 seconds. The timed manner of the challenge dictates that the player find a location where all 20 of those panels are present within reach.

Yellow Pointer on the map (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

The location to complete this event is a solar panel facility situated on the western side of the map, below the highway in Cordillera. It is northeast of the town of Mulege and southeast of the main Horizon Festival Site. On the map, the site looks like little cells stacked side by side in a rectangle.

While any car would do to complete this challenge, ideally, the player needs one which can pick up decent speed off-road so they can smash through the panels. A Warthog can easily do the deed.

It is advisable to drive in a straight line and then turn around at the end and do another straight run, keeping at it until the Challenge in Forza Horizon 5 is cleared. If any of the panels are missed, the player simply has to quit the session and join again. This will reset the panels.

Another thing that might be worth nothing for players is that the 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX has an accolades challenge to break 100 solar panels. Picking this would allow the player to complete the daily challenge while also progressing in the accolades challenge.

Note that the "Shocking" Forzathon Daily Challenge will end on December 4, 2021.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee