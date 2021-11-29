5 best retro muscle cars in Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 has become a successful installment to the much-loved racing game series. Boasting picturesque graphics, an open-world map of Mexico, the ever-changing weather mechanism, and incredibly fast cars, Forza Horizon 5 has set the benchmark for open-world racing games for years to come.

The game was launched with over 500 cars and more will follow suit with further updates and DLCs. The different brands and types available in the game are sure to delight fans of the series. Muscle cars are a must-have for any car enthusiasts worth their salt in Forza Horizon 5.

Here's a list of the top 5 retro muscle cars that players can get their hands on in Forza Horizon 5.

Retro Muscle Cars to look out for in Forza Horizon 5

Muscle cars are a matter of pride for many players in games like these. The top choices for this type in Forza Horizon 5 are as follows:

5 - Buick Regal GNX

4 - Dodge Viper GTS ACR

3 - Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1 (1995)

2 - Ford SVT Cobra R (2000)

1 - Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA Forza Edition

5) Buick Regal GNX

Buick Regal GNX (Image via Forza Wiki)

This ominous-looking blacked-out vehicle was a beast in its time. The GNX's 300 horsepower allowed it to clock 0 to 60 mph in about 4.5 seconds. The car has mid-ranged stats for Speed (5.7), Handling (4.8) and Offroad (5.5).

The official description perfectly sums it up with:

"The GNX may look and sound like it’s got a bad attitude, but few cars can match its audacious performance."

4) Dodge Viper GTS ACR

Dodge Vipers GTS ACR (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

The description for the car goes as follows:

"With less weight, more power, and the addition of stiffer adjustable suspension, the Viper GTS ACR is a turn-key racing solution that doesn’t skimp on performance—the 8-liter V10 can catapult this Dodge to 60 mph in a hair over 4 seconds, and pull nearly a full lateral G in a skidpad."

The Dodge Viper GTS ACR pulls decent stats for any Forza Horizon 5 player to drive with. The car has a 6.9 in Speed coupled with 5.5 in Handling, making it a viable retro car to play around with.

3) Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1 (1995)

Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1 (1995) (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

This is an FR sports car developed by Chevrolet that can post 0 to 60 mph in around four seconds. The car also had a number of endurance speed records. In Forza Horizon 5, the Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1 is a well-rounded package for anyone to try out. It boasts a Speed rating of 6.5 with Handling of 5.2 and an average Acceleration of 4.8.

2) Ford SVT Cobra R (2000)

Ford SVT Cobra R (2000) (Image via Throneful)

This sports car made by Ford was the fastest Mustang to have been made by that factory at that time. Its 385 horsepower can make 0 to 60 mph in around 4.4 seconds. In Forza Horizon 5, Ford Mustang Cobra R's 6.7 Speed rating makes it a lucrative car to hop into. That and its bright red color in picturesque Mexico.

1) Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA Forza Edition

Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA 1987 (Image via Throneful)

The Forza Edition of this retro muscle car is an absolute must-have for any racing fan in Forza Horizon 5. This upgraded variant of the car has an eye-catching Handling rating of 7.1 while being complemented by a 6.9 Speed and a 6.3 Braking.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

