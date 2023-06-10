Where does Lionel Messi play in FIFA 23?

Lionel Messi is one of the highest-rated cards in FIFA 23. He has shared the top spot with the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe, and Karim Benzema since the game’s launch. Despite receiving a nerf from his FIFA 22 rating, the Argentine has remained a favorite pick for many users. Those who play both online and offline have been able to use him across different game modes, with Ultimate Team recently witnessing the release of his TOTS item.

Several questions have recently been raised about which club Messi plays for in FIFA 23. The inquiries stem from the Argentine's recent decision to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and join MLS side Inter Miami. However, the change might not reflect in the game, and even if it does, the update might not arrive anytime soon.

Lionel Messi still plays for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in FIFA 23

As of writing, Lionel Messi is still on the books of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in FIFA 23. The forward joined the Ligue 1 giants from Barcelona in 2021. He has delighted many fans in France over the last couple of years, although he has fallen short in European conquests.

While Messi has already revealed he will be signing for Inter Miami, the reported switch will take place after his contract with PSG expires in June.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano BREAKING: Lionel Messi to Inter Miami, here we go! The decision has been made and it will be announced by Leo in the next hours



To play Messi in FIFA 23, all you have to do is choose PSG in any game mode, and the Argentine maestro will be on the right side of the attack.

As for the online game modes, it’s very unlikely that there will be a new Ultimate Team card. Yes, EA Sports has released new cards for footballers who traded their clubs in the January transfer window. Both base and special items released following the February update have reflected the changes. However, it’s worth remembering that the title is approaching the end of its shelf life.

EA Sports FC, the game's successor, has already created a buzz in the community. EA Sports has promised it will release more news about it starting in July, and the consensus is that the title could be released when the new season begins in European football. Hence, Ultimate Team lovers, in all probability, will not be getting a Messi item from a club different other than PSG.

That said, EA Sports has been unpredictable and more proactive when it comes to FIFA 23. While readers should wait for an official confirmation from the developers, the Argentine’s home in the game remains PSG.

