"Where is my refund?": Xbox community reacts to the broken nature of Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042 has been a massive headache for DICE and EA as their latest release clearly hasn't gone down well with fans of the legendary franchise. The publishers believe that the decisions taken with the game will help elevate the series to new heights. However, the reality has been quite different, as players are rather frustrated with the game's overall quality.

Unfortunately, the problems of Battlefield 2042 are numerous in number, ranging from poor management decisions to an incredibly high number of bugs. All these issues together seem to have caused severe problems for both the developers and the playerbase. A synonymous problem is the poor performance issues, with even the next-generation hardware of the Xbox Series X running the game poorly. Given that the video posted by the user is quite recent, it shows the amount of work that's still left.

Xbox Series X player is frustrated with the quality of Battlefield 2042 on the console

The original clip was posted by user u/GamingShorts, who claimed that Battlefield 2042 is unplayable, despite it being seven months since its release. DICE have claimed that they fixed several problems earlier in the game. Nevertheless, players worldwide are still reporting multiple issues with the shooter.

One user stated that the original poster should have claimed a refund much earlier since the game's condition has been poor from the very start. Soon after its release, Battlefield 2042 quickly became one of the worst-reviewed games at the launch on Steam. And it seems like the game's performance hasn't been very different on consoles either.

The game had severe issues in the open beta itself and one user was quite confused as to why anyone bought the game in the first place.

Another user asked a more valid question as to why a game is allowed to be released in such a state. Many believe that the game required more time spent in development and has been a rushed release, clearly amplifying the problem even further.

Some even believe that people shouldn't pre-order a game and should wait to see what the actual performance is like before a purchase.

Another member thinks that the main post owner has to share some of the blame. The beta test performance showed that there could be some major problems and hence, the user should have refunded it in the first few weeks.

Another Reddit user was also confused about the point of asking for a refund after playing it for seven months.

Such has been the quality of Battlefield 2042 that players have resorted to older games in the series. One player stated that they have now gone back to Battlefield V. Interestingly, Battlefield V had several major issues when it launched in 2018, but many of those issues were gradually fixed.

For some, the latest Battlefield title is the biggest waste of money.

Another player also responded with something similar that it was almost forthcoming, stating that there will be major issues in the game.

Battlefield 2042 players have been incredibly frustrated with the condition of the game. While the original poster has their share of blame, fingers have mainly been pointed at DICE for the way they have managed their iconic and highly anticipated title so far.

