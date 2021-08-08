"Where is my son-in-law": Twitch streamer's mother has an unexpected reaction after $100 donation

During a recent live stream, Korean Twitch streamer “Seoyeon1994” received a $100 donation from one of her fans, prompting a hilarious reaction from her mother.

Korean streamer Seoyeon1994 is popular for playing a variety of video games, although a good 30% of her overall streams are “Just Chatting.” The streamer was in the middle of a stream when she received a $100 donation.

Almost immediately, she informed her mother, who claimed that the donation was sent by her “future son-in law.” Seoyeon1994 was initially surprised, and joked about how it might have been her “mother’s boyfriend” instead.

Twitch streamer’s mother has a hilarious response after she receives $100 donation

Seoyeon1994 has around 10k followers on Twitch and has 2.36k subscribers on YouTube. As she is a small streamer, getting a big $100 donation was obviously a big deal for the streamer. She claimed “she could not believe it,” and was visibly happy. Regardless, she decided to tell her mother, who seemed even more surprised by the donation:

“You make money? Where is my son in law? Hi my son in law!”

Seoyeon1994 pretended to not understand what her mother was saying, and asked her what a son-in-law is. She asked her mother whether she was talking about her “boyfriend,” which immediately made her smack the streamer lightly on the head.

“Not my boyfriend, the son in law! Where is my son in law? Thank you!”

In response, the streamer’s mother also appeared to wish the donor a “happy new year,” and immediately realized that it wasn’t the right greeting for the situation. Regardless, both the streamer and her mother appeared quite happy with the donation. Seoyeon1994 is not overtly popular on social media currently.

She streams a variety of games such as PUBG, League of Legends and TeamFight Tactics. Considering the streamer has only 325 subscribers on Twitch currently, a $100 donation is bound to surprise her. Regardless, the streamer's mother's reaction was even more hilarious, as she thought only her future son-in-law could donate such an amount.

Edited by Gautham Balaji