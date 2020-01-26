Where to find and catch Oceara and Nessla in Temtem

Kuldeep FOLLOW ANALYST Feature

26 Jan 2020, 15:04 IST SHARE

Oceara and Nessla are rare Temtem in the game

Temtem is out for early access on PC, and gamers can now enjoy the Pokemon inspired MMO, which has been developed by the Spanish studio Crema. Much like Pokemon, one of the goals of the game is to catch every Temtem possible in the game. Although most of the Temtem are available simply in the wild, some are very rare and can only be found in specific locations. Two of the rarest and arguably best water Temtem in the game, Oceara, and Nessla can only be found in specific locations on the map. Here are the spawn locations for both the Temtem in the game-

ALSO READ: Which starter Temtem should you pick?

Oceara spawn location

Entrance to Aguamarina cave

A surfboard is necessary to catch both Oceara and Nessla in Temtem. Tamers can get their hands on a surfboard after defeating Sophia in the first Dojo of the game. To reach Oceara’s spawn location, tamers need to use their surfboard near Bricel De Mar. Tamers need to head towards the north until they reach a cave that is easily visible from outside. The location is called Aguamarina Caves, and it is filled with wild Temtem, mostly Skails, that are around level 15 mark. Tamers need to follow the straight path which eventually leads to a secret pond in the cave. There are no NPC battles in the cave, and tamers can use Scent to repel wild Temtem until they reach the pond.

Oceara spawn location

The pond is the only known spawn location for Oceara, and tamers have a 5% chance to encounter the Temtem. Oceara will be around level 15 and has a very low catch rate.

Nessla spawn location

Nessla spawn location

Nessla can be found in the small pond, which is located above the Thallasian Cliffs. Tamers might encounter wild Temtem on their way to the pond, so it's best to use a Scent. Tamers need to surf on the pond, and similar to Oceara, Nessla has a 5% encounter rate. Nessla will be around level 17 and has a very low catch rate. However unlike

Oceara is a pure water type, while Nessla is a water-electric type Temtem. Both are very powerful and can be a great aid to any roster. Finding either of Temtem can be tricky and difficult, but it's definitely worth the grind.

Advertisement