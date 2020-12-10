Fortnite fans will be elated to know that Tomato Town has returned in Season 5.

Tomato Town is an original Fortnite location, made a named POI late in the very first season of the game. It has returned to Fortnite in Chapter 2 - Season 5 near The Orchard POI.

Some of Tomato Town is back, but fitting the theme of Season 5. Parts of it are missing and it is covered in sand. Still, it's good to see the old Tomato Town Pizza Pit building spinning its head once again.

Where is Tomato Town in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5?

Image via Epic Games

The Orchard is an unnamed POI that has been in Fortnite since the start of Chapter 2. The coordinates are F2 and F3 on the island's map. Unforutnately, Upstate New York crushed it in Season 4, but it is back again in Season 5.

Just like the majority of the center of the island, a lot of it has been massacred by sand. Near that is where Tomato Town has returned. The Pizza Pit is back, so is the gas station, and it even has a few vehicles. This all takes place near the very northeast corner of the sandy middle of the map.

The Taco Building and Dodgy Brothers Car Dealership did not make it back to the sand ravaged island of Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5, however. Tomatohead is one of the NPC enemies on the map and, of course, he can be found here.

Iterations of Tomato Town

Image via Epic Games

Season 1 of Fortnite saw Tomato enter as an unnamed POI before finally becoming a named location soon after. The only change in Season 2 was making the grass lighter to match the area of the map it was located in.

Season 3 delivered Vending Machines to Tomato Town. Season 4 of Fortnite added a treasure map. This was done for a specific challenge that season. Week 10 of Season 4 removed the spinning tomato head on the Pizza Pit and replaced it with a chest.

Season 5 removed the treasure map and placed a goodbye sign on Uncle Pete's Pizza Pit. The goodbye sign was then replaced in Week 6 as a rift spit out a small stone version of the once spinning tomato head.

Image via Epic Games

Prior to Chapter 2 - Season 5 of Fortnite, the last time any sort of Tomato Town iteration was in the game was Week 7 of Season 6. Tomato Temple arrived and saw the giant stone temple with the massive tomato head returning.