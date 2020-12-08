Punch cards have taken on a different look in Fortnite Season 5.

They have essentially been replaced by milestones, which are basically punch cards with a handful of tweaks. The big difference is that there is no way to view which has been completed.

The method of completing the challenges in Fortnite Season 5 is the same. They can be completed by simply playing Fortnite or can be targeted and farmed for faster completion.

All Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 Punch Cards

Image via Epic Games

Each Punch Card, or XP Quest, in Fortnite Season 5 has several tiers. They reward 15,000 XP and can be completed throughout the newest season of Fortnite Battle Royale.

Ignite Opponents with Fire (3, 10, 25, 50, 75)

(3, 10, 25, 50, 75) Ignite Structures with Fire (25, 50, 100, 250, 500)

(25, 50, 100, 250, 500) Consume Apples (10, 25, 50, 100, 250)

(10, 25, 50, 100, 250) Consume Bananas (10, 25, 50, 100, 250)

(10, 25, 50, 100, 250) Use Campfires (3, 15, 50, 100, 150)

(3, 15, 50, 100, 150) Consume Foraged Items (10, 50, 100, 250, 500)

(10, 50, 100, 250, 500) Consume Mushrooms (10, 25, 50, 100, 250)

(10, 25, 50, 100, 250) Catch Fish (3, 15, 50, 125, 250)

(3, 15, 50, 125, 250) Collect Bars (1000, 2500, 10000, 25000, 50000)

(1000, 2500, 10000, 25000, 50000) Complete Bounties (5, 25, 50, 75, 100)

(5, 25, 50, 75, 100) Complete Common Quests (10, 25, 50, 100, 250)

(10, 25, 50, 100, 250) Complete Uncommon Quests (10, 25, 50, 100, 250)

(10, 25, 50, 100, 250) Complete Rare Quests (10, 25, 50, 100, 200)

(10, 25, 50, 100, 200) Complete Epic Quests (5, 10, 25, 50, 75)

(5, 10, 25, 50, 75) Complete Legendary Quests (3, 10, 20, 40, 80)

(3, 10, 20, 40, 80) Damage Opponents (5000, 25000, 75000, 150000, 500000)

(5000, 25000, 75000, 150000, 500000) Damage to Vehicles With a Player Inside (250, 1000, 5000, 10000, 20000)

(250, 1000, 5000, 10000, 20000) Destroy Shrubs (10, 50, 100, 250, 500)

(10, 50, 100, 250, 500) Destroy Stones (25, 100, 250, 500, 1000)

(25, 100, 250, 500, 1000) Destroy Trees (25, 100, 250, 1000, 2500)

(25, 100, 250, 1000, 2500) Distance Travelled on Foot (1000, 2500, 10000, 250000, 50000)

(1000, 2500, 10000, 250000, 50000) Eliminations From 150 Meters or More (10, 25, 100, 500, 1000)

(10, 25, 100, 500, 1000) Eliminations With Assault Rifles (10, 25, 100, 500, 1000)

(10, 25, 100, 500, 1000) Eliminations With Pistols (10, 25, 100, 500, 1000)

(10, 25, 100, 500, 1000) Eliminations With Shotguns (10, 25, 100, 500, 1000)

(10, 25, 100, 500, 1000) Eliminations With SMGs (10, 25, 100, 500, 1000)

(10, 25, 100, 500, 1000) Eliminations With Sniper Rifles (10, 25, 100, 500, 1000)

(10, 25, 100, 500, 1000) Eliminations With Common or Uncommon Weapons (2, 10, 25, 75, 125)

(2, 10, 25, 75, 125) Eliminations With Explosives (10, 25, 100, 500, 1000)

(10, 25, 100, 500, 1000) Players Eliminated (5, 25, 100, 250, 500)

(5, 25, 100, 250, 500) Distance Traveled Gliding (1000, 2500, 10000, 25000, 50000)

(1000, 2500, 10000, 25000, 50000) Harvest Stone (2500, 10000, 25000, 100000, 250000)

(2500, 10000, 25000, 100000, 250000) Melee Eliminations (5, 25, 50, 75, 100)

(5, 25, 50, 75, 100) Sofas, Beds or Chairs Destroyed With a Pickaxe (10, 50, 100, 250, 500)

(10, 50, 100, 250, 500) Melee Damage to Player Structures (500, 2500, 10000, 25000, 50000)

(500, 2500, 10000, 25000, 50000) Place Top 10 (10, 25, 100, 200, 300)

(10, 25, 100, 200, 300) Reboot Teammates (2, 5, 10, 25, 50)

(2, 5, 10, 25, 50) Revive Teammates (5, 25, 50, 100, 250)

(5, 25, 50, 100, 250) Ammo Boxes Searched (10, 20, 50, 100, 200)

(10, 20, 50, 100, 200) Chests Searched (10, 50, 500, 1000, 2500)

(10, 50, 500, 1000, 2500) Supply Drops Searched (5, 10, 25, 50, 100)

(5, 10, 25, 50, 100) Shakedown Opponents (5, 25, 50, 100, 200)

(5, 25, 50, 100, 200) Distance Traveled Swimming (250, 1000, 2500, 10000, 25000)

(250, 1000, 2500, 10000, 25000) Upgrade Weapons (5, 10, 25, 50, 100)

(5, 10, 25, 50, 100) Fishing Spot Used (5, 15, 75, 150, 300)

(5, 15, 75, 150, 300) Player Structures Destroyed in a Vehicle (3, 25, 75, 150, 300)

(3, 25, 75, 150, 300) Distance Traveled in a Vehicle (2500, 15000, 50000, 75000, 100000)

The numbers in parentheses indicate the different tiers for the specific Fortnite XP Quest. They relate to the number of times the challenge description must be completed in Fortnite to complete each tier.