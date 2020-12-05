Top Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 loot spots

The new season of Fortnite has given players plenty of old and new locations to gather loot from.

The end of Fortnite's Season 4 was a wild one. Players helped the Marvel heroes defeat Galactus and a whole new set of problems arrived. The true John Jones was sent to gather the greatest hunters around to help.

When he arrived through the Zero Point, a new Fortnite island was there to greet him. There's a lot of sand. There are also still plenty of points of interest for players to land. All of them are filled with wonderful loot.

Top Fortnite Season 5 loot spots

#5 - Slurpy Swamp

Image via Epic Games

Slurpy Swamp is one of the locations to return in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. It remains a solid spot to land and loot up. It is a well-known location but off the beaten path. Rotating from here could be difficult if the circle finds itself on the other side of the island. Otherwise, this is a great loot spot to gather health and shields before the game progresses.

#4 - Sweaty Sands

Image via Epic Games

This is another returning POI to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. It has been a popular location for a while now and remains as such. Much like Slurpy Swamp, it is a little further away from the rest of the island.

The perks of this location aren't just the troves of buildings. It is also home to some of the best fishing Fortnite can offer. Between the town and the water, Sweaty Sands is a wonderful spot to grab the loot.

#3 - Stealthy Stronghold

Image via Epic Games

This is one of the newer locations for Fortnite. It is north of Pleasant Park and covered in trees. That means materials will be in abundance. The loot isn't bad either. There are plenty of chests and floor loot to stock up a team.

Keep this one in the back of the catalog for a bit. Later in the season, it could very well end up abandoned, leaving all of the loot just sitting there for the taking.

#2 - Hunter's Haven

Image via Epic Games

Hunter's Haven is located near the middle of Fortnite island. It is covered in sand, joining a handful of other new points of interest. There are a ton of chests located here. It has some of the highest loot available for one location across the entire island.

Included with that are even more loot spawns on the ground. This is a big one, but it can get a little crowded.

#1 - Colossal Coliseum

Image via Epic Games

Not too far from Hunter's Haven is Colossal Coliseum. This new Fortnite location is reminiscent of the old Roman Coliseum and the battles that used to be held within.

The central location makes it popular and for a good reason. It is not a huge location compared to others, but the loot is plentiful. Chest spawns and ground spawns are spread all over the Colossal Coliseum.