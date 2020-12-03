Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 is here to take the battle royale to new heights.

The incredible live event featuring Galactus and the formidable Marvel superheroes seems to have gone off without a hitch. Players were put into the event to help send a battalion of Battle Buses strapped with explosives into the mouth of Galactus.

The villain was defeated, but the danger didn't end there. The apparent real life Jonesy had some work to do. He recruited some hunters, got sent to the new map, and fans went wild. Like with every new Fortnite Season, Season 5 has brought some stellar changes to the game.

Top 5 changes in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

#5 - Bounties

Image via Epic Games

Fortnite now has bounties that players can complete. These bounties reward players with a new form of in-game currency. Gold bars are now obtainable.

Bounties work as mini challenges that reward a certain number of gold bars. These gold bars can then be used to buy weapons, upgrade existing weapons, and even hire a bodyguard.

#4 - Hiding in the Sand

Image via Epic Games

This is a big addition to Season 5 as it will change the way Fortnite is played. Long gone are the days of becoming a bush. Now, players can make like an ostrich head and dive into the sand.

The middle of the island is covered with a giant desert like area now. If a Fortnite player stands still on the sand, after a short while, they will sink into it. They can then move underneath the sand, only given away by a small bump above ground.

#3 - Mythic Weapons

Image via Epic Games

New Mythic weapons have entered Fortnite with the launch of Season 5. There is a new sniper and jetpack, which will be touched on at number one.

Weapons named the Dragon's Breath shotgun, Boom's Sniper Rifle, The Dub, Shadow Tracker, and Night Hawk have arrived. Like most Mythic weapons, they are just high powered versions of already existing weapons.

#2 - Map Changes

Image via Epic Games

Map changes in Fortnite are always a huge deal when a new season is released. There are several new points of interest, including Salty Towers. It's basically Tilted covered in sand.

Also, there is the Colossal Coliseum. This is a massive Roman style arena. There are many other new locations so dive into the Fortnite Island and check them out.

#1 - The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda

Image via Epic Games

The crossovers just keep coming. Fortnite now has The Mandalorian and his faithful companion, Baby Yoda. Mando has a name and so does Baby Yoda.

To avoid spoilers, they'll be called what they are most known as. The Mandalorian comes with Battle Pass quests, his jetpack, and the Amban Sniper Rifle. The cute little green guy is there with him to make players squeal with joy.