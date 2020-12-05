SypherPK reveals the best item in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

In one of his recent videos, popular streamer Ali "SypherPK" Hassan revealed the most useful item in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5, i.e., the Zero Point crystals.

The latest season of Fortnite has ushered in a plethora of welcome changes, which range from the return of iconic POI's to the introduction of exciting new skins and challenges.

Post an immensely successful end of Fortnite Season 4's Galactus event, the hype surrounding the latest season has been monumental. By the looks of the initial response, it looks like Epic Games has already delivered a winner.

Join the Hunt.



The Zero Point has been unearthed and Agent Jones needs the help from the greatest Hunters there are. Fight alongside The Mandalorian, explore new locations, complete Bounties and stop the Chaos.#FortniteZeroPoint begins now. pic.twitter.com/TykRLCsIUU — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 2, 2020

There have been exciting new POI's added to the game, which are replete with several side quests and unlockables. One such unique addition is the Zero Point crystals in Fortnite, which grant players the power to dash forward in rapid bursts.

If utilized correctly, they can be lethal in eliminating opponents, on account of which SypherPK recently labeled them the "best" item in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

Utilizing the Zero Point Crystals in Fortnite ft. SypherPK

After hosting an elaborate Marvel crossover in Season 4, Epic Games have gone down the Star Wars route in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

From fan favorites such as The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda to the introduction of new exotic locales, the latest season of Fortnite is chock-a-block with tons of content.

Fortnite Season 5 is a W so far, potentially going to be one of their best seasons. No bias, only facts. — SypherPK (@SypherPK) December 2, 2020

Whenever a new season arrives, players are always eager to maximize the range of new weapons and features in order to gain Fortnite Victory Royales on the trot.

Keeping that in mind, SypherPK spoke about how the overpowered Zero Point crystals are actually the best item this season:

"So these crystals you farm them, and you can consume them...if you're in the middle of a fight and need to be quick, you can just build on them, and it will immediately just break them."

"So once you have them, you double jump and do a little dash right...however, they only last for 30 seconds, so it's a pretty quick expiration."

He then proceeded to eliminate an opponent via the help of the crystals and commented:

"As you can see, if you really master the movement, you can be very difficult to pin down, and you don't even like have to build...constantly flying around your opponent."

He then demonstrated the usefulness of the crystal's forward and backward mobility, which is key in exploiting opponent's builds:

"You just fly into their builds, and once you get the timing right, it's really not hard to repeat over and over...once you master the movement with this thing, you're just gonna become unstoppable."