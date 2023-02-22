Which Atomic Heart edition should you buy?

Atomic Heart is now available globally following its launch, allowing players to enjoy an all-new experience offered by Focus Interactive. The innovative FPS title takes players to an alternate Soviet-era backdrop where robots go rogue. The publishers have made the game available in three separate editions to make things more interesting.

Each of the three editions offers something different at varying prices. This creates a tricky situation for players looking to make the right purchase. Ideally, it makes sense to opt for the most expensive edition as it offers the most in-game features.

Moreover, some of the premium offerings of Atomic Heart can be avoided in favor of spending less. Let’s look at what each edition offers potential buyers and what is the best value for money.

Atomic Heart provides buyers with flexibility to choose edition based on their budget

Before choosing the correct edition of Atomic Heart, the content you will get from each is worth noting. Irrespective of the platform you play on, there are three editions to choose from:

· Standard edition (goes by the name of the game itself)

· Gold Edition

· Premium Edition

The Standard Edition of Atomic Heart offers the most basic features. Players will get the chance to play the entire game, but there is no additional content. It comes at a price of $59.99 on PC and $69.99 on current-gen consoles.

The Gold Edition contains all the items that come with the base version, but there are certain added bonus items. These include a glove skin, along with a season pass. Four DLCs are scheduled for release post the game’s launch, and owners of the Gold Edition won’t have to spend any additional amount. The Gold Edition costs $89.99 and $99.99 for PC.

The Premium Edition offers the most expensive Atomic Heart experience for players. You will get all the content with the Gold Edition for $99.99 on PC or $109.99 on consoles. You will additionally get an AK skin, a Zvezdochka skin, and a Digital Artbook.

It’s worth noting that the game also has a limited edition, restricted to certain regions across the globe. Hence, it is not considered in the evaluation.

Which Atomic Heart edition should you buy?

This ultimately depends on how invested you will be with the game. If you have no intention of playing additional content that will be released later, it’s better to stick to the standard edition. You will be able to complete the main game and still save a significant amount of your budget.

It is worth considering the Gold Edition if you plan on exploring as much content as possible. While you can buy the pass separately, it will cost more to do so. Getting it bundled will save you coins and increase the value of all upcoming content. But it's only worth it if you’re confident about taking a chance on what Mundfish will offer in the future.

