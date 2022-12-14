5 best Minecraft Bedrock DLCs in 2022

Minecraft is a game where players have an almost limitless amount of potential to build and create whatever they can imagine. While the sandbox world of vanilla Minecraft is certainly exciting, featuring its many biomes, mobs, dimensions, and more to explore, sometimes players want to change their game. This is where DLCs can come into play.

DLC, or downloadable content, is something that players can find on the Minecraft Marketplace and allows them to download files to their game. From changing the game's textures to getting new skins, mobs, or even entirely new mobs, DLCs are a great way to take a break from the game's vanilla version.

But what are the best DLCs, and how can players get them? Read on to find out.

How players can get DLCs in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Getting DLC is easy; players can find some of their new favorites with just a few steps. First, from the game's main menu, players should ensure they are signed into their Microsoft account. Then, select Minecraft Marketplace from the menu.

Once inside the Marketplace, gamers can sort by categories, including skins, texture packs, worlds, and even by popularity. Some of these items can be downloaded for free, while others require Minecoins, which can be purchased with real money.

No matter which DLCs players choose, they need to ensure they have enough storage on their device to download it. Once purchased and downloaded, create a new world using the DLC and start having fun.

Here are five best DLCs available to help you start your DLC collection.

1) One Block

One of the most popular and exciting ways to play Minecraft is One Block game mode and DLC. This works because instead of having an entire world of blocks to mine, the players have a singular block to spawn on.

While there are a few variations to One Block, many of them have players mine that block and periodically reward them with chests and items. This allows them to slowly build a new world in the sky.

Players must build shelter, gear up, brave the nether using their limited resources, and eventually slay the Ender Dragon. It's exciting, different, and worth picking up from the Marketplace.

2) Emerald Tycoon

Emerald Tycoon is a great DLC for those who love classic Minecraft gameplay combined with the fun and strategy of tycoon games. When players download this, they will be transported to a special village where they need to use their wits and resources to generate as many emeralds as possible.

On top of making loads of cash, players must be able to survive against mobs as they expand their city and upgrade their emerald generators. With many unlockable zones, mounts, and items, players will have hours of fun with this DLC.

3) Hidden Base

Perhaps the most important part of survival is having a great base that players can call home. This is an area where they can keep all their items safe, craft new gear, and generally plan their adventures. However, making one can take a lot of time and resources. That's where this DLC comes in.

With this DLC, players will have instant access to a completely hidden base that features automatic farms, storage, furniture, working cameras, lasers, and much more.

Take all the stress out of survival and have fun with the Hidden Base DLC.

4) Toxic Expansion

In a world where everything is corrupted with some toxin, players will find themselves braving the harsh new realities in the Toxic Expansion DLC.

Featuring a brand new, fully narrated interactive storyline, eight new bosses, a texture pack, mounts, and more, there are bound to be a lot of hours spent adventuring in this strange and toxic world.

Additionally, players will receive eight new skins they can use to adorn their characters to fit into this toxic environment.

5) Backrooms

As one of the most popular DLCs on the Minecraft Marketplace, the Backrooms will delight fans of both Minecraft and horror games. This is because players will spawn into a strange and never-ending maze of backrooms.

Moving quickly through these strange levels, players must avoid the entity and find an exit if they want to survive. However, doing this is not as easy as it sounds, and there will be times when players need to hide to escape its relentless pursuit.

