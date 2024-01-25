Which is the best EA FC 24 League Upgrade SBC to grind?

When it comes to finding the best EA FC 24 League Upgrade SBC to grind, many players may be quite confused. After all, the requirements of all the SBCs are exactly the same (as long as you don't get mixed up between the normal and premium variants), and the basic nature of the rewards is also identical.

One great solution of the best EA FC 24 League Upgrade SBC will be based on the team you use. The League Upgrade SBCs reward you packs that are exclusive to certain leagues. So if you have a team stacked with La Liga players, it might make plenty of sense to complete the La Liga and Liga F League Upgrade SBC. However, certain leagues have definite advantages if getting as many TOTY players as possible is your main aim.

Which is the best EA FC 24 League Upgrade SBC?

There are six options available to users from each variant, and each EA FC 24 League Upgrade SBC covers two leagues (the respective national leagues from men's and women's football). The main aim is to go for a league with the highest number of TOTY items. This way, you certainly increase your chance of obtaining one of them (remember that there's no guarantee or pity rate of any kind).

With nine TOTY items in them, the Premier League and WSL Upgrade is by far the best EA FC 24 League Upgrade SBC to complete. The packs in question not only have more TOTY items to offer, but they also are some of the best of the lot. The likes of VVD, Rodri, and co. can be valuable additions to your teams.

Moreover, there's a high chance that the Premier League will also have a high number of Honorable Mentions in EA FC 24. These are items that missed out on a spot in the starting lineup for TOTY. While their stats aren't as good as the starter cards, it's more than likely that they will be upgrades over your existing players.

The next best shot is the La Liga and Liga F Upgrade SBC. The two leagues combined have five TOTY cards in them and are expected to get a few Honorable Mentions as well. While the number of TOTY items is lesser than the Premier League and WSL League Upgrade SBC, there are some amazing options like Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas.

The best EA FC 24 League Upgrade SBC could be a combination of the La Liga/Liga F and Premier League/WSL upgrades. That way, you're getting a chance for 14 possible TOTY items spread across the men's and women's teams. Do note that once the Honorable Mentions are added to the packs, the odds of TOTY items will change.