Which Diablo 4 edition should you buy?

The much-awaited Diablo 4 finally received a launch date at The Game Awards 2022. Ever since the latest trailer, fans have been eager to get their hands on their game, but they will have to wait until June 6, 2023.

The game is currently available for pre-order on all major platforms and comes with some bonus rewards. When pre-ordering the game, enthusiasts have three options: Standard, Digital Deluxe, and Ultimate Edition.

As some might have guessed, all three Diablo 4 editions are priced differently. The more expensive editions of the game offer additional content, but not all players will get value from the rewards in the Ultimate Edition. Because of this, paying for the Digital Deluxe Edition may be a better investment.

Diablo 4's Digital Deluxe Edition offers the perfect balance for all users, despite costing more than the base version

The Digital Deluxe Edition of Diablo 4 is priced at $89.99 ($20 more than the Standard Edition of the game). All platforms follow the same pricing patterns, so players won't save any money by buying the game on a particular one. For PC players, Battle.Net is currently the only option to pre-order the upcoming Diablo title.

Here's all the content that comes with the Digital Deluxe Edition of Diablo 4:

Base game

Open beta early access

Light Bearer Mount

Diablo® III Inarius Wings & Inarius Murloc Pet

World of Warcraft® Amalgam of Rage Mount

Diablo Immortal™ Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetics Set

Up to four days of Early Access

Temptation Mount

Hellborn Carapace Mount Armor

Premium Seasonal Battle Pass Unlock

Incidentally, users can also opt for the Ultimate Edition for $10 more, but there's a solid reason against making the plunge. The only extra content in the Ultimate Edition is an exclusive emote that has very little utility since it doesn't affect the gameplay in any way. The Ultimate Edition also clears 20 tiers of the premium Battle Pass.

It's unclear how grindy the Battle Pass will be when Diablo 4 launches, so it's highly possible that the tier-level clearances will become redundant.

On the other hand, the Standard Edition is great for those who want a casual Diablo 4 experience. If the Battle Pass of Diablo Immortal is anything to go by, the content from it should help players make progress in the game. Diablo Immortal was heavily criticized for its reliance on microtransactions, but Blizzard has indicated that there won't be any significant issues with microtransactions in Diablo 4.

The Battle Pass will likely cost more to acquire separately, so it doesn't make much sense to do so when the Digital Deluxe Edition comes bundled with it. All things considered, the Digital Deluxe Edition is the perfect balance between cost and value provided. Unless the player has no interest in the Battle Pass, the Digital Deluxe Edition is the version to pick.

