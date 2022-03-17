Which fences can be customized in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Fences have always been a part of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but players have gotten a lot more interested in this item ever since the version 2.0 update was released. After the November update, fences became customizable in New Horizons, allowing players to go wild with their fences in the game.

Naturally, players wanted to know the process of customizing fences in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. However, it is worth noting that not all fences are customizable in the game.

This article will reveal the complete list of the different kinds of fences that are customizable in the Nintendo life-simulation title.

Fences that are customisable in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

While most of the fences in New Horizons are customizable, there are several that are not. Therefore, it is important to know which fences to go for if players want to customize the fences of their in-game homes.

Simply Nyawful @nyawful ACNH getting new fences and customization on old ones next month and yet here I am making a million wedding fences because I don't want all my flowers closed off with rope.



Yeah the update coming actually got me to fix my mess up, woo. ACNH getting new fences and customization on old ones next month and yet here I am making a million wedding fences because I don't want all my flowers closed off with rope.Yeah the update coming actually got me to fix my mess up, woo.

Here is a complete list of all the kinds of fences that are customizable in the title:

Simple Wooden Fence

Block Fence

Frozen Fence

Park Fence

Large Lattice Fence

Green Bamboo Fence

Corrugated Iron Fence

Bamboo Slats Fence

Log Fence

Vertical Board Fence

Lattice Fence

Zen Fence

Iron Fence

Wedding Fence

Bunny Day Fence

How to customize fences in New Horizons

Players can customize their fences in New Horizons using three simple steps.

They need to grab the fence that they want to customize, along with a customization kit. A customization kit is essential in this process

Players need to locate a DIY workbench and bring the fence to it and get to work

They must select the color variation that they want and apply it to the fence

Using these three simple steps, players can customize their fences in New Horizons to ones that fit their aesthetic and gel right in with the rest of their island.

