In Roblox Murder Mystery 2, pets play an insignificant role as a mere cosmetic option, but no two pets are created equally. In fact, pets come in various rarities, like "Godly." Similar to Roblox Adopt Me!, players can hatch eggs for a chance at obtaining these godly variants.
Of course, knowing which pets are godly in Roblox Murder Mystery 2 surely helps. Players would want to know more about the pets they're trying for.
Roblox Murder Mystery 2: All Godly Pets
There are over two dozen Godly-rarity pets in Roblox Murder Mystery 2. About half are just variants of Common-rarity pets, but with new skins. While others are fairly unique.
Godly pets are as follows and where to obtain:
- Chroma Fire Bunny: Common Egg
- Chroma Fire Cat: Common Egg
- Chroma Fire Bat: Common Egg
- Chroma Fire Fox: Common Egg
- Chroma Fire Pig: Common Egg
- Chroma Fire Bear: Common Egg
- Chroma Fire Dog: Common Egg
- Steambird: Clockwork Item Pack
- Phoenix: 8-Bit Item Pack
- Sammy: American Item Pack
- Electro: Futuristic Item Pack
- Deathspeaker: Classic Pet Box
- Frostbird: Christmas Event 2018
- Fire Bat: Common Egg
- Fire Bear: Common Egg
- Fire Bunny: Common Egg
- Fire Fox: Common Egg
- Fire Cat: Common Egg
- Fire Dog: Common Egg
- Fire Pig: Common Egg
- Traveller: Halloween 2017 Item Pack
- Ice Phoenix: Christmas 2017 Item Pack
- Skelly: Shadow Item Pack
- Ghosty (Pet): Halloween 2019 Item Pack
- Icey: 2019 Christmas Item Pack
It should be noted that some pets were only obtainable during limited-timed events, like the Traveller. However, players can still get unobtainable pets through trading. That requires a willing friend or player to trade with.
Roblox Murder Mystery 2: How to get Godly pets
Getting an egg will take a fair bit of time. Players must collect coins while playing Roblox Murder Mystery 2, of which they can only collect 40 Coins per game (50 with the Gamepass). And since Common Eggs cost 1,000 Coins, it takes the average player—without the Gamepass—25 games to afford just one.
To get a Common Egg, have Roblox Murder Mystery 2 open and logged in. The Shop menu is a white bag with a green currency sign. Open the Shop menu and buy an egg.