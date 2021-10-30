In Roblox Murder Mystery 2, pets play an insignificant role as a mere cosmetic option, but no two pets are created equally. In fact, pets come in various rarities, like "Godly." Similar to Roblox Adopt Me!, players can hatch eggs for a chance at obtaining these godly variants.

Of course, knowing which pets are godly in Roblox Murder Mystery 2 surely helps. Players would want to know more about the pets they're trying for.

Roblox Murder Mystery 2: All Godly Pets

There are over two dozen Godly-rarity pets in Roblox Murder Mystery 2. About half are just variants of Common-rarity pets, but with new skins. While others are fairly unique.

Godly pets are as follows and where to obtain:

Chroma Fire Bunny : Common Egg

: Common Egg Chroma Fire Cat : Common Egg

: Common Egg Chroma Fire Bat : Common Egg

: Common Egg Chroma Fire Fox : Common Egg

: Common Egg Chroma Fire Pig : Common Egg

: Common Egg Chroma Fire Bear : Common Egg

: Common Egg Chroma Fire Dog : Common Egg

: Common Egg Steambird : Clockwork Item Pack

: Clockwork Item Pack Phoenix : 8-Bit Item Pack

: 8-Bit Item Pack Sammy : American Item Pack

: American Item Pack Electro : Futuristic Item Pack

: Futuristic Item Pack Deathspeaker : Classic Pet Box

: Classic Pet Box Frostbird : Christmas Event 2018

: Christmas Event 2018 Fire Bat : Common Egg

: Common Egg Fire Bear : Common Egg

: Common Egg Fire Bunny : Common Egg

: Common Egg Fire Fox : Common Egg

: Common Egg Fire Cat : Common Egg

: Common Egg Fire Dog : Common Egg

: Common Egg Fire Pig : Common Egg

: Common Egg Traveller : Halloween 2017 Item Pack

: Halloween 2017 Item Pack Ice Phoenix : Christmas 2017 Item Pack

: Christmas 2017 Item Pack Skelly : Shadow Item Pack

: Shadow Item Pack Ghosty (Pet) : Halloween 2019 Item Pack

: Halloween 2019 Item Pack Icey: 2019 Christmas Item Pack

It should be noted that some pets were only obtainable during limited-timed events, like the Traveller. However, players can still get unobtainable pets through trading. That requires a willing friend or player to trade with.

Roblox Murder Mystery 2: How to get Godly pets

Godly variants are tough to come by (Image via Murder Mystery 2 Wiki)

Getting an egg will take a fair bit of time. Players must collect coins while playing Roblox Murder Mystery 2, of which they can only collect 40 Coins per game (50 with the Gamepass). And since Common Eggs cost 1,000 Coins, it takes the average player—without the Gamepass—25 games to afford just one.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

To get a Common Egg, have Roblox Murder Mystery 2 open and logged in. The Shop menu is a white bag with a green currency sign. Open the Shop menu and buy an egg.

Edited by R. Elahi