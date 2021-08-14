Which Summoner Spell is better to take top lane in a League of Legends match?

From the start of League of Legends, players have had the option of choosing 2 Summoner Spells. Today, 2 different options constantly compete for the best spell to take. Flash has been the king for most of the game’s lifespan, so finding the right secondary option is tricky with so many to choose from. Both Ignite and Teleport bring their benefits to the game, but at the cost of the other's use. Ignite is great on certain League of Legends champions who can snowball/split push for a majority of the game, and Teleport is useful all around for quick numbers advantages in team fights. So which one is better to take in today’s meta?

Ignite or Teleport? League of Legends' endless debate for top laners

When deciding which summoner spell to take to pair with Flash (or Ghost), analyzing the uses of Ignite and Teleport can be rather difficult. It boils down to the individual player's playstyle, team composition, and selected champion. Seeing the enemy top laner champion can sway some players' choices. Runes can play a factor as well when sculpting a pre-game plan.

League of legends top laners be like "pick ignite and coinflip fights then ragequit if lose" pic.twitter.com/tuzajFQ1g3 — Siggoh (@Siggoh) October 17, 2020

Taking Ignite is rather tempting and incredibly useful during laning phase. Mid laners, with high healing, can be a good reason to take the burn as well when playing against snowballing healers like Vladimir. However, Ignite sacrifices much of the potential for a top laner's mobility when Teleport is also on the table for power plays across the map.

The current League of Legends meta favors roaming top laners, high-IQ movements for picks in mid lane and river and playing around the objectives. Teleport can be the entire reason a team wins a fight and soars ahead. So while Ignite is useful in cases and can snowball carry top laners, Teleport offers much more for the team.

WIN LANE and WIN GAME with Teleport: Season 11 Teleporting Guide - League of Legends https://t.co/RA36r8yEfn pic.twitter.com/Ejtx7vTQmT — ProGuides (@ProGuidesCom) February 8, 2021

Teleport’s utility leads many League of Legends teams to take the double-Teleport build where both the mid and top laner will take the spell to ensure 2 members can port into a fight. On the other hand, teams also move towards the 0 teleport path with a Quinn or Galio in top lane who can fly to the fight in a matter of seconds. Shen players will often carry Teleport for quick aid in another lane before warping back to theirs to farm.

Unsealed Spellbook tosses in the wildcard here by allowing League of Legends players to alter their loadout for specific situations, commonly seen on Nasus. League of Legends players who take the Unsealed Spellbook break the rules slightly and maneuver around the 2-spell restraint.

