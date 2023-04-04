Which Sun Haven race should you pick based on your playstyle?

Sun Haven is a brand new role-playing game (RPG)-themed farming simulator. Developed by Pixel Sprout Studios, the title has an interesting storyline that involves a lot of farming and a lot of combat at the same time.

Being an RPG in nature, players will be able to choose their own characters based upon the playstyle they wish to follow. There are a couple of races that the game has to offer. Here's a quick rundown of all these races and the bonuses they offer.

Exploring all the races in Sun Haven

Sun Haven @SunHavenRPG Patch 1.0: Museum and Customization is available on Steam now The Museum is ready to visit, and we have more than doubled Character Customization for many races!



In celebration of our release, Sun Haven is currently 20% OFF!

store.steampowered.com/app/1432860/Su… Patch 1.0: Museum and Customization is available on Steam nowThe Museum is ready to visit, and we have more than doubled Character Customization for many races!In celebration of our release, Sun Haven is currently 20% OFF! ‼️Patch 1.0: Museum and Customization is available on Steam now‼️ The Museum is ready to visit, and we have more than doubled Character Customization for many races! In celebration of our release, Sun Haven is currently 20% OFF!store.steampowered.com/app/1432860/Su…

As of now, there are seven different races in Sun Haven. Each race has a specific bonus that it is equipped with. These bonuses lean into a specific playstyle. While some of them are passive and trigger automatically after a certain action has been performed, some of them need to be activated.

The races are as follows:

Humans (Expert Crafter): 20% Crafting Speed bonus.

20% Crafting Speed bonus. Elf (Elven Eyes): 10% Combat Damage when using crossbows

10% Combat Damage when using crossbows Naga (Mermaid's Touch): Fishing mini-game difficulty is reduced.

Fishing mini-game difficulty is reduced. Amari (Primal Nature): Small chance of regenerating health after every attack.

Small chance of regenerating health after every attack. Elemental (Elemental Tap Spell): Restores 20 Mana to the character and nearby players. Has a 10 minute cooldown.

Restores 20 Mana to the character and nearby players. Has a 10 minute cooldown. Angel (Miracle Spell): Heals the caster and nearby players for 20 HP. Has a 10 minute cooldown.

Heals the caster and nearby players for 20 HP. Has a 10 minute cooldown. Demon (Shadow Rush): 75% increased movement speed for 5 seconds. Has a 10 minute cooldown.

Keeping in mind the above bonuses, Humans and Elves look like the best races to start an adventure in the game. Humans have a 20% crafting speed bonus, and since Sun Haven is a farming simulator like Stardew Valley, crafting will be an important aspect of the game, especially during the late-game stages.

Julia @Julia_CaSsian I started playing Sun Haven, its a bit like Stardew with more fantasy elements, many races (you can even be a demon). In my first 3 days i crafted, fished, met a baby dragon, found a boss, died and woke up in the hospital to a hot doctor who i can romance and marry later. Amazing I started playing Sun Haven, its a bit like Stardew with more fantasy elements, many races (you can even be a demon). In my first 3 days i crafted, fished, met a baby dragon, found a boss, died and woke up in the hospital to a hot doctor who i can romance and marry later. Amazing https://t.co/iwhpDWFwYL

When it comes to Elves, their passive grants a 10% damage boost during combat, provided players use crossbows. Although this bonus is slightly restrictive in nature, it's still worth using, at least during the early game stages in Sun Haven.

Out of all seven races in the game, the Demons don't have much to offer. Even their passive does not work in their favor.

A 75% speed boost for 5 seconds does sound good, but the 10-minute cooldown is a rather hefty price, making this bonus pale in comparison to what the other classes have to offer.

Can you change races in Sun Haven?

Yes, it's possible to switch between races in Sun Haven. However, in order to do so, players will have to first repair the Salon. To repair this location, players will have to shell out 30 Wood Planks, 10 Fabric, and 3000 Gold.

Once unlocked, players will be able to change their character’s appearance, including their race, for a fee. However, it's currently unclear if the cost of changing races increases after every switch.

Poll : 0 votes