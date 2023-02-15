Fastest ways to make money in Stardew Valley in 2023

Stardew Valley's main objective is to settle down in a small town and build relationships with the people in and around the area, all while making money as the owner of a farm.

To earn a significant amount of money, players must make strategic investments. Here are some of the fastest ways to earn money in Stardew Valley.

Fishing and rearing chicken are some of the fastest ways to make a profit in Stardew Valley

From upgrading homes and farms to purchasing seeds and equipment, everything requires a lot of money in Stardew Valley. In the absence of a decent stream of income, it gets really difficult to progress in the game. The following are some of the quickest ways to earn money in the game.

5) Selling gems

After spending some time in the game, players will finally have access to mines. While mining, they will come across a lot of ores and gems. While ores are essential for crafting and upgrading items and structures, gems have little to no utility. Therefore, players can sell gems to earn additional money.

4) Chicken rearing

Rearing chickens is a great way to earn money in Stardew Valley. These flightless birds are easy to acquire during early game stages. Although building a coop doesn't require many materials, it does cost a substantial amount of money.

Once players have a coop and a few chickens, they can profit from selling the eggs. Initially, chickens lay small eggs that sell for around 50-100g. However, as they get more comfortable, they lay better eggs that can sell for around 95-190g.

3) Foraging crops

Foraging is a great way to make money in Stardew Valley. Players can collect and sell a variety of crops, including horseradishes and spring onions, during the initial parts of the game. Some foraged goods are seasonal, such as spring onions found at the bottom of the forest during Spring.

Players can also find mixed seeds while foraging, which can be planted and grown into various crops that sell for a profit. Since mixed seeds are free, players can always make a profit no matter the selling price.

2) Tree tapping

Tree tapping can be accessed once players have made it to level 3 in Foraging. They will be able to craft tree tappers that they can later use on Maple Trees, Oak Trees, and Pine Trees.

These trees yield Maple Syrup, Oak Resin, and Pine Tar, respectively. Each of these items can be sold at a substantial price. Alternatively, players can hold onto these materials and use them to craft items like Kegs and Bee Hives. These two items, in turn, can be a major source of revenue for players in Stardew Valley.

1) Fishing

Fishing is by far the most profitable enterprise in Stardew Valley. After players have received their first fishing rod from Willy, they can head over to different water bodies to catch fish. Not only is fishing a nice way to pass the time, but it is also a quick way to make money. During the initial stages of the game, players won't have to use bait to catch fish. However, they'll need to upgrade their rod and equip bait if they want to catch all the different varieties of fish. There are around 83 types of fish in the game.

These are some of the quickest ways to earn money in Stardew Valley. There are a few more methods, like making Preserves Jars or harvesting honey from Bee Hives, but they require a considerable investment.

