Which professions to pick: The skill tree guide for Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley is an indie gem that polishes elements of the tried and tested formula of farming life sims like Harvest Moon. Branching skill choices are part and parcel of role-playing games.

Stardew Valley also incorporates a professions tree that enables the player to choose which side of a particular skill tree they want to focus on.

There are five skills in Stardew Valley - farming, mining, foraging, fishing, and combat. Partaking in activities related to a skill grants players experience points toward their skill level. For example, harvesting crops grants players points toward their farming skill level, while catching different fishes level up the fishing skill.

When a player gets to level five of a particular skill, they are given the choice to pick a profession. At level 10, they are once again given the choice to further expand upon the profession picked at level five.

The choice of profession is changeable at any point in a playthrough by depositing 10,000 golds at the Statue of Uncertainty in the Sewers.

Best professions to choose in Stardew Valley

#Farming

After getting to level 5 in farming in Stardew Valley, players can choose Rancher (animal products worth 20% more and Tiller (crops worth 10% more). At level 10, players who pick Rancher at level 5 get to choose between Coopmaster and Shepherd, which enhance the player’s ability to raise and produce animals pertaining to the coop and the barn respectively.

Tiller, on the other hand, lets players pick between Artisan (artisan goods worth 40% more) and Agriculturalist (crops grow 10% faster). As Stardew Valley players often take the route of ancient fruit and truffle oil to make money, Tiller and then Artisan is the way to go.

#Mining

At level 5 of the mining skill, players can choose between Miner (+1 ore per vein) and Geologist (chance for gems to appear in pairs). Players with Miner profession at level 5 can pick between Blacksmith (Metal bars worth 50% more) and Prospector (chance to find coal doubled) at level 10.

Whereas with Geologist, players get to choose between Excavator (chance to find geodes doubled) and Gemologist (gems worth 30% more).

The choice of professions in the mining skill tree can vary a lot from player to player depending on their preferences. However, for the better portion of the game, going the route of Miner into Prospector solves the smelting bottleneck of coal.

#Foraging

Gatherer at level 5 into Botanist at level 10 is the conventional way most players choose to go in Stardew Valley. Alternatively, choosing Forester and going the Lumberjack route can ease the wood shortage woes of players.

Fishing

Grabbing Fishing at level 5 and Angler at level 10 is a no-brainer in the Fishing skill tree of Stardew Valley. Crab pots being not very profitable makes the choice rather easy.

#Combat

The choices in the Combat skill tree are also pretty much clear-cut. Picking Fighter at level 5 and Brute at level 10 cumulatively increases the player’s damage by 25%. No other professional choice in the tree bolsters the player in combat as much as this does.

Edited by Rohit Mishra