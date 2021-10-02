How to make truffle oil in Stardew Valley

Truffle oils are one of the artisan goods in Stardew Valley that are extremely useful since they are multipurpose. However, obtaining truffle oil can be a bit of a challenge. Since obtaining truffle oils involves several steps, it's best if players begin the process with a fair idea of what they will have to do.

Here's everything players need to know about obtaining truffle oil in Stardew Valley.

Steps to follow to get truffle oil in Stardew Valley

The process of obtaining truffle oil in Stardew Valley is not very complicated. However, it is rather lengthy.

To obtain truffle oil, players must first get their hands on truffle, for which they will need to be in possession of some pigs. However, they cannot house pigs without a deluxe barn. Therefore, the first step to obtaining truffle oil is to obtain a deluxe barn.

Stardew Valley players can obtain a deluxe barn by simply upgrading the standard barn they get from Robin twice. To do so, they will require 450 wood, 200 stone, and 12,000 gold for the first upgrade.

This will be followed by a second upgrade, which will cost the player another 550 wood, 300 stone, and 25,000 gold. Once players have a deluxe barn, they can house pigs in it.

Pigs, once purchased, will mature within 10 days. After reaching adulthood, pigs can find truffles for the player, provided they have been fed that day. Players simply have to let the pigs out of the barn on a day when it is not raining in Spring, Summer, or Fall and they will locate the truffles for players. After this, players simply have to dig and collect the truffles like any regular item.

Once players have the truffle, they need to obtain an oil maker. They can get their hands on the recipe for an oilmaker once they reach Farming Level 8. The recipe for an oilmaker will essentially consist of 50 slime, 20 hardwood, and 1 gold bar.

After players have assembled the oilmaker, they will need to insert the truffle in it after making some standard oil using sunflower, sunflower seeds, or similar items. Six hours after inserting the truffle, players will have truffle oil.

Apart from its uses, truffle oil can also be sold for high prices in Stardew Valley. Players can sell truffle oil for 1,065 gold or 1,491 gold with the artisan profession.

