Prismatic slime in Stardew Valley: Drops, how to find and more

Slimes are Stardew Valley enemies that are found in various locations, including The Mines and the Secret Woods. They can spawn in five different variations, all based on the same sprite and code. One of those variations is prismatic, which is a special monster.

Prismatic slimes can be found in The Mines, the Quarry Mine and the Skull Cavern. There are a couple of stipulations that have to be met before that, however. Here's the complete guide to prismatic slimes in Stardew Valley.

Complete guides to prismatic slimes in Stardew Valley

The prismatic slimes can be found in the locations mentioned above, but after one thing has been done. The player will have to accept a quest to deliver the Wizard's special order for Prismatic Jelly. Upon completion, the quest rewards players with 5000 gold and the Monster Musk recipe.

After accepting this quest, players will see prismatic slimes in those locations on any level. Prismatic slimes will always drop the prismatic jelly that is required to complete the quest once they are killed.

The Wizard will give players the quest to find and give him prismatic jelly (Image via Stardew Valley)

After accepting the request, every slime that spawns from then on will have a 1.2% chance of being prismatic. Stardew Valley players may need to fight a lot of slimes before finding the prismatic one to complete the quest.

Slimes can be up to over 400 HP, which can provide a challenge for players. They will always spawn in those locations only, but can have a chance to be different based on the current game settings, such as whether or not the Prismatic Jelly quest is active.

There are also Slime Hutches around the world that spawn them fairly frequently. In those places, these slimes can mate and produce a small slime that will grow into a full adult, which players will have to fight.

Prismatic Jelly only has one use, and that's to complete the quest. Any other prismatic jellies that are not given to the Wizard will disappear from the player's inventory.

