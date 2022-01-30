Which is the worst card in Clash Royale?

Clash Royale, a free online multiplayer strategy game similar to Clash of Clans, has proven to be just as popular. It entails 1v1 combat in which participants use cards to compete against one another in real time. These cards are crucial to the game since they are used to create battle decks, which are then utilized in battle.

There are many good cards to include in your battle deck, but there are also some that should never be considered because they are generally useless. In this article, we will talk about the worst card in Clash Royale.

The worst card in Clash Royale

Heal Spirit card (Image via Sportskeeda)

Despite the fact that each card has its own set of qualities and abilities, certain cards just aren't good enough to be included in the battle deck. The "Heal Spirit," a Rare level card in Clash Royale that, as the name implies, heals troops, is one such card.

The in-game description of Heal Spell reads:

"A mischevious Spirit that leaps at enemies, dealing Damage and leaving behind a powerful healing effect that restores Hitpoints to friendly Troops!"

Arena 13 grants access to the Heal Spirit. It was a troop with an area effect that heals friendly troops and causes very little damage to opponent cards.

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale



Any copies of the card Heal that you own have now automatically been changed into Heal Spirit cards.



Find out more youtu.be/MCypOL90TYk Heal Spirit is here!Any copies of the card Heal that you own have now automatically been changed into Heal Spirit cards.Find out more Heal Spirit is here! 👅Any copies of the card Heal that you own have now automatically been changed into Heal Spirit cards. Find out more 👀 youtu.be/MCypOL90TYk https://t.co/nGEujtkWXr

Though the Heal Spirit can increase the health of troops, it cannot heal troops that have been annihilated. It also cannot cure troops beyond their maximum health. The Heal Spirit will be unable to do anything if the unit is destroyed in one hit by a specific attack. For example, if you use Heal Spirit on Skeleton Army, it can be easily countered by using the Valkyrie, which can take down such swarms of troops in a single hit.

Players can also deal with Heal Spirit by using other area damaging spells such as Fireball, Arrows, and Zap, which can easily finish low-hitpoint troops like Minion Horde and Goblin Barrel, even if they are being healed on a frequent basis.

Heal Spirit statistics

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale HEAL SPIRIT 🩹

Heal Radius -12.5% (-23% total area)



We are happy to see the reincarnation of the Heal spell being popular and effective! However, it currently brings too much value for just 1 Elixir... HEAL SPIRIT 🩹Heal Radius -12.5% (-23% total area)We are happy to see the reincarnation of the Heal spell being popular and effective! However, it currently brings too much value for just 1 Elixir...

The Heal Spirit replaced the Heal Spell in Clash Royale, which was also seldom used by players. The following are a few statistics of Heal Spirit:

It is a rare card with healing duration of one second.

A max level Heal Spirit can produce a healing effect of 531 and deals a damage of 146.

It covers a range of 2.5 tiles and has a deployment time of one second.

Also Read Article Continues below

Finally, Heal Spirit cards are rarely utilized in battle decks since they are so easy to deal with. Players prefer to use other spirit cards such as Fire Spirit and Ice Spirit as Heal Spirit is one of the worst cards in Clash Royale. If you still want to use it, combine it with Sparky or Hog Rider.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee