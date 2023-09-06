Who is Baked Alaska? Kick streamer garners attention after trying to discharge Fousey from mental institution

Controversial internet personality Anthime Gionet, also known by his online alias "Baked Alaska," has made headlines once again, this time courtesy of his attempt to break fellow streamer Yousef "Fousey" out of the mental healthcare facility where he is currently admitted. Fousey was arrested and later placed in a mental healthcare facility following his recent outburst in front of the authorities in August.

During his recent live stream, Anthime was seen entering the hospital facilities, seeking information about Fousey, and even attempting to persuade the staff to release him. Fortunately, Fousey remains safe and continues to stay within the clinic.

"We just want him to get out" - Baked Alaska tries to break Fousey out of mental health institution

Baked Alaska is facing renewed scrutiny for his recent actions, where he attempted to extract Fousey from a mental health clinic. He was caught entering the hospital and providing false information about Fousey, claiming that he had been kidnapped and placed in the facility. He said:

"We have one of our good friends, we are friends with the family, Yousef Erakat. He basically was kidnapped, and we believe he's here but he doesn't wanna be here and we're just wondering, when he's gonna be released. If there's anything we can do..."

Naturally, the staff were not ready to provide personal information about Fousey. The streamer tried again, asking:

"Will there be a limit to how long he will be on hold? Like, 30 days, or indefinitely...he didn't commit any crimes, and we love Yousef very much and he even put out a video from the facilities saying, 'Help me get out.' So, we're just trying to help."

He added:

"His family wants information, when is he gonna get out? But you can't give out? There's nothing you can give out?...we just love him, we want him to get out."

Despite his persistent requests, the hospital staff refused to disclose any information, prompting him to eventually leave the premises.

Why is Baked Alaska considered controversial?

While the streamer attempted to use trickery to gather information, it pales in comparison to his past actions. For instance, in January 2021, he was one of the participants in the US Capitol riot and even live-streamed the event.

US District Judge Trevor McFadden sentenced him to two months in prison for his involvement in the Capitol misconduct, demonstration, and picketing. In addition to his prison sentence, he was also fined over $2,000 in damages.

As for Fousey, he continues to be at his mental health institution. Baked Alaska and his friend were unable to confirm whether Fousey was in the same facility they visited. Nevertheless, Fousey's social media accounts remain inactive, suggesting that he is still at the clinic.