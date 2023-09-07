Who is bobby big ballz? Prominent Super Smash Bros personality gets banned from Twitch after drinking and driving on stream

Twitch streamer and Super Smash Bros player bobby big ballz's channel has been slapped with an indefinite suspension after the streamer was seen drinking and driving during a recent IRL stream. Twitch has fairly strict guidelines when it comes to acts of potential harm. For those curious, here's what the platform's Community Guidelines read:

"Twitch does not allow content that glorifies, promotes, or encourages self-harm. We also prohibit activity that may endanger your life, lead to your physical harm, or encourage others to engage in physically harmful behavior."

For those unfamiliar with the streamer, bobby big ballz is a former member of the Super Smash Bros hosting organization, Even Matchup Gaming (EMG). He is particularly noted for his role as a Falco main in the game.

At the time of the ban, he had just over 20K followers on his Twitch account. He also has a YouTube account with over 10.2K subscribers (although he remains inactive there).

"I'm wrong and will take responsibility for my actions" - bobby big ballz opens up following recent ban

Twitch streamer bobby big ballz has already discussed his recent situation through his socials. Responding to the ban, he clarified that he had only taken a small sip from his wine bottle while driving and does not consider it to be classified as drunk driving. Nonetheless, he expressed regret and offered an apology. He wrote:

"As a streamer I'm wrong and I will take responsibility for my actions and if the community wants to ban me, I will humbly oblige."

The streamer apologizes for his recent mishap (Image via Twitter/X)

bobby big ballz also elaborated that he turns to drinking to "cope" with the challenges of life and emphasized that his primary goal is to entertain and engage with his audience. He said:

"I am not meant to be a beacon of morals and values I am just me. Drinking is a way I cope with life."

The streamer tells viewers not to make him their idol (Image via Twitter/X)

The streamer also conveyed his deep regret about losing years' worth of hard work and content due to his Twitch suspension. He expressed uncertainty about whether Twitch would ultimately decide to unban him.

Here are a couple of his other tweets/X posts:

Streamer issues regret over the loss of his channel (Image via Twitter/X)

While his tweets seem to imply that Twitch has issued an indefinite ban, it remains unconfirmed whether it will be permanent. Notably, controversial Twitch streamer Fousey had a similar experience when he was observed driving in a manic state and was initially banned. However, his suspension was eventually lifted, suggesting that there may be room for reconsideration in such cases.