Who is Brendan Depa? Florida teen could face up to 30 years in jail after assaulting teacher over confiscating Nintendo Switch

Brendan Depa, an 18-year-old Florida native, may potentially receive a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison following an assault on one of his former teachers' aides, Joan Naydich, while he was attending Matanzas High School.

This incident occurred earlier this year (February 21) and gained widespread attention on various social media platforms due to the severity of the assault on the teacher.

The teaching professional was left with two broken ribs and numerous bruises as a consequence of the altercation. Supposedly, the teacher had confiscated his Nintendo Switch game from him, although they later denied having done so.

Nonetheless, security camera footage captured the incident, where the student can be seen charging toward the teacher and repeatedly assaulting her until security personnel intervene and remove him from the scene.

Did Brendan Depa plead guilty? Florida teen could face prison time

Brendan Depa, a 6'6" tall individual, swiftly gained widespread attention for his violent outburst in February 2023 when he assaulted one of his teacher's aides. The then-17-year-old student was caught hitting the teacher's aide a total of 15 times before being apprehended.

On Monday, October 30, he appeared before a judge and confessed to his crimes. It has been reported that the student also has autism. Brendan is currently awaiting his hearing, scheduled for January 2024, with Terrence Perkins as the presiding judge.

Currently, the verdict for Brendan remains uncertain. He could potentially receive a minimum sentence of probation, typically ranging from 1 to 5 years, up to a maximum sentence of 30 years in jail.

It's also worth noting that the victim, Joan Naydich, declined to participate in any efforts to reduce Brendan's sentence, and prosecutors have not indicated a willingness for leniency in the case.

Does Brendan Depa have a criminal history?

It appears that the 18-year-old has a history of a checkered past when it comes to aggression.

He had three strikes against him with prior battery arrests (March 2019, April 2019, and June 2019) before the assault on Joan Naydich. Court records indicate that he completed a program within the Department of Juvenile Justice for those charges.

While in custody, he was also reported to have gotten into a brawl behind bars (Flagler County Jail). Furthermore, when he assaulted the teacher's aide, he allegedly made death threats against her after being apprehended.

What did the online community say?

The news of the teenager potentially facing up to 30 years in prison evoked a variety of reactions, ranging from shock to troll-worthy comments from the online community. Here are some of the notable reactions on X:

It's important to mention here that the case involving Brendan Depa is an open plea, which means that the judge will have the discretion to determine the punishment.