Joan Naydich GoFundMe raises over $38,000 as teacher’s aide attacked in Matanzas High School video undergoes recovery

A GoFundMe page has been created to collect financial help for Joan Naydich, a Matanzas High School teacher’s aide who a 17-year-old student brutally attacked on Tuesday, February 21. The fundraiser was organized by Jessica White Leon, an acquaintance of Joan.

The goal for the fundraiser is set to $50,000, out of which $42,403 has been raised so far. Leon wrote in the fundraiser's description that she had the privilege of getting acquainted with Naydich over the last six years through their kids’ bowling team for Matanzas High School.

The former briefly shared that a student attacked the victim on February 21 as she was leaving a classroom. The surveillance footage of the incident went viral a few days ago, sparking enraging reactions from netizens.

On the fundraiser page, Naydich has been described as "a humble mother-of-two." Her daughter graduated from Matanzas High School in 2013 and her son is currently a senior in high school.

Leon further shared that the victim has been working two jobs to provide for her family and that she has a generous heart and gives her all to everything she does for others.

Matanzas High School student hit Joan Naydich because she took his Nintendo switch away during class

A surveillance video was released by deputies in Florida, where the student was seen violently attacking and repeatedly hitting Joan. Officers from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office took the 17-year-old into custody and charged him with felony aggravated assault attempting to cause bodily injury.

Disclaimer: The following video contains graphic depiction of violence, kindly watch with discretion.

Video reveals the unconscious woman being brutally assaulted and struck in the head roughly 15 times.



Deputies said that Joan took the student’s Nintendo switch away from him during an ongoing class, making him upset in the process. It was later reported that the student was considered a "special needs" teenager.

The student pushed the teacher’s aide with violent force and started punching and kicking her, leading to a group of people forcibly removing him from Naydich. As per Sheriff Rick Staly’s statement, this attack could have killed the teacher:

"This could have been a homicide. When you push people down like that, they hit their head, you never know the outcome."

Body camera video from the police officials showed the student said “f**k you” to them while he was being handcuffed, further continuing:

“I don't want to go to jail.”

We need two things… FATHERS IN HOMES, AND HOMESCHOOL YOUR KIDS NOW!!! This teacher supposedly took away a Nintendo and then was chased down like an animal?!?!We need two things… FATHERS IN HOMES, AND HOMESCHOOL YOUR KIDS NOW!!! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… This teacher supposedly took away a Nintendo and then was chased down like an animal?!?! We need two things… FATHERS IN HOMES, AND HOMESCHOOL YOUR KIDS NOW!!! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/F05TRZMB0x

The student from Matanzas High School also claimed that he would beat up the teacher’s aide every time she would take his game away.

Naydich was taken to a local hospital and is believed to suffer from significant bruising and broken ribs. However, the full extent of her injuries is not yet known. It's not yet known whether or not she wishes to return to Matanzas High School.

Staly condemned the behavior of the student and called his act “horrendous” and “uncalled for”. He hoped that Naydich would be able to recover both physically and mentally from this incident. He added that the school should be a safe place for both students and employees.

The organizer of the GoFundMe page, Jessica White Leon, wrote that Joan Naydich never asked for anyone’s help but she needs everyone’s love and support during this difficult time.

Joan's daughter's message on the fundraiser page (Image via GoFundMe)

Jessica also mentioned that they have asked the Matanzas teacher's aid to allow them to start this fundraiser campaign so that she can rest, spend time with her children, and heal. The fundraiser stated that they are accepting gift cards such as Target, Winn Dixie, Walmart, and Publix as well.

There was also a message from Joan Naydich’s daughter, who praised her mother, calling her "an incredible woman," adding that she and her brother were "proud" of her. Naydich’s daughter further thanked those who reached out to the family to ask how they could assist them.

She informed everyone through her message that the victim was home and recovering. She further shared that it warmed her heart to see so much love and support for her mother.

