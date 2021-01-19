Who is Callahan, the latest star on the Dream SMP? 

Callahan has decided to step out of the sidelines and play with the Dream Team.

Callahan is not like everyone else on the Dream Team. He is not searching for the spotlight. He has been known as a selective mute, which means he chooses not to talk and just uses game chat every once in a while.

i think callahan is actually selectively mute! i don’t know how true it is but i saw it somewhere — Teagan Branch (@TeaganNotFound) January 18, 2021

Those in the know have said that Callahan has been on the Dream Team since it started. There are even instances where he has been mentioned.

It is Callahan's mysterious nature that has brought him so much attention since he started being open to playing on streams. Even some of his own teammates have forgotten what his voice sounds like.

Here is a clip of Quackity pretending to sound like Callahan and doing a good job of fooling a Dream Team member.

Callahan will most likely not be moving the Dream SMP narrative or story anywhere and will only be playing alongside the others. This technically makes Callahan more of an NPC than an active participant, but he likes to play his way and no one can fault him for that.

Callahan has a mighty Twitter following, but most of his tweets seem to not really relate to anything

When his tweets do seem sensible, they're at the tail end of conversations or pranks. It is almost as if he chooses not to participate in any of the shenanigans. This sounds a lot like him because he has only recently chosen to participate in a server he helped build.

Whether he will decide to be a more active participant in the Dream Team or the Dream SMP storyline remains to be seen.

